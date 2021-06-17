Merrimans finish planting; farm tour coming up in July

MALTA, Mont. – Up in the northeastern region of the state, the Merrimans recently finished seeding their spring crops under blazing hot temperatures.

“It has been up to 100 degrees here,” said Cliff Merriman, who owns 4M Farms with his wife, Anna, and kids, Beau and Courtney.

Cliff said their Montana Organic Association (MOA) farm tour is coming up quickly on July 6, and they are busy finalizing speakers.

“One of our speakers will be Bill Pelton. He will be speaking on low-stress livestock handling at our farm tour,” Cliff said.

As Cliff drove the tractor pulling the chisel down the rows, he noted they have had several warm days at the start of June. The weather is quite a change from the end of May when there were freezing rains and temperatures that dropped into the 30s.

“The plants didn’t get any freeze damage from the low temperatures, but we had some nice rain that fell here at the farm – about 1.5 inches. Our farm fields 60 miles away got about three-fourths of an inch, so we were pleased with that,” he said, noting the difference of having farm fields so far apart. “We catch different weather patterns at each place.”

Anna finished planting the rest of the spring wheat and safflower the end of May.

The Merrimans now have those crops plus their grazing cover crop mixes and mustard in their farm fields.

“The safflower and the mustard have come up, but they don’t take off yet. What is happening is they are putting down long tap roots,” he said. “Safflower goes down deep and we call it a ‘nitrogen miner.’ It is a good crop to have in your rotation – of course, you don’t want to have it all the time – but when it is there, it will go down, grab that N, and pull it back to the surface. A lot of it stays in the residue to help the crop next year.”