Merrimans hoping for more normal year in 2022

MALTA, Mont. – The Merrimans have been glad to see the cooler weather recently after a droughty, dry, hot summer, and are working to finish fall projects before the snow flies.

“The weather finally cooled off the last couple of days,” said Cliff Merriman during the second week of October. Before that, it was hot, but now the leaves are blowing and it is cooling off and feeling like fall again.”

Anna said temperatures during the second week of October were in the 70s after a week of temperatures in the 80s and 90s. At night, it cooled down into the 30s, but it hadn’t gotten low enough for a hard freeze, yet.

Cliff said they recently sold and shipped both their calves and their short-term cows.

“That was a big day when they finally shipped,” he said. “It took two truckloads, and I actually drove one of the trucks to save on some hauling costs.”

A friend, Craig French, and Anna’s father came over and helped them with preparing the cows/calves for shipping and with loading them.

Monroe Anderson loaned the Merrimans the use of his corrals to put the cows in and loaned them one of his trucks to haul cattle with.

“He actually let me borrow one of his trailers to haul the cows. He is a really good neighbor,” Cliff said.

Cliff said it is a lot quieter at the home place without the short-term cows and calves around.

“We took our main herd over to our lease place to graze grass and crop aftermath over there,” he said.