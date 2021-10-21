Merrimans hoping for more normal year in 2022

MALTA, Mont. – The Merrimans have been glad to see the cooler weather recently after a droughty, dry, hot summer, and are working to finish fall projects before the snow flies.
“The weather finally cooled off the last couple of days,” said Cliff Merriman during the second week of October. Before that, it was hot, but now the leaves are blowing and it is cooling off and feeling like fall again.”
Anna said temperatures during the second week of October were in the 70s after a week of temperatures in the 80s and 90s. At night, it cooled down into the 30s, but it hadn’t gotten low enough for a hard freeze, yet.
Cliff said they recently sold and shipped both their calves and their short-term cows.
“That was a big day when they finally shipped,” he said. “It took two truckloads, and I actually drove one of the trucks to save on some hauling costs.”
A friend, Craig French, and Anna’s father came over and helped them with preparing the cows/calves for shipping and with loading them.
Monroe Anderson loaned the Merrimans the use of his corrals to put the cows in and loaned them one of his trucks to haul cattle with.
“He actually let me borrow one of his trailers to haul the cows. He is a really good neighbor,” Cliff said.
Cliff said it is a lot quieter at the home place without the short-term cows and calves around.
“We took our main herd over to our lease place to graze grass and crop aftermath over there,” he said.
This past summer, there was a huge hailstorm that ended up filling up one of the pits at the north lease farm.
“So we have a good water source over there for our cows now,” he added.
It is nearly time for seeding the grass mix Cliff designed for their cows. Because the grass seed needs to be dormant seeded so it doesn’t sprout in the soil, they need to wait until the middle of the month to plant it.
“We are getting prepped for that and finishing doing our fall tillage,” Cliff said.
Anna said they have planned it so their sow pig doesn’t have her liter of piglets until the start of the new year.
“Hopefully, she won’t have them until around the first or second of January,” Anna said. “Then the piglets would be about the right age for the 4-H kids to raise for the fair.”
Meanwhile, Beau and Courtney are finished with their fall sports at school.
“Now we can focus on school and getting back in the routine,” she said.
Cliff said the kids were “really excited” about their last flag football game.
“They got to play under the lights at the big high school football field,” he said.
In the late fall and winter, the Merrimans allow their cow herd to graze as long as possible.
“We’ll let them graze out as long as possible until the snow is too deep. Then, we will bring them home and put them on full feed,” he said. “But who knows? We have heard people predicting a bad winter.”
The Merrimans, along with many farmers in northeastern Montana, have had a rough summer with little for crops and lots of grasshoppers to eat whatever was green in the fields.
“I am praying the hoppers moved out of the country before they laid their eggs,” Cliff said.
Fortunately, their cow/calves and yearlings had enough to graze on this summer.
The family is hoping for a more normal year next spring and summer.
“While we may add more species, such as goats, to our farm/ranch down the road long-term, honestly, with the year we have had, we just want to keep it simple and go back to basics,” Anna said. “We want to get things back on track and go where the markets are going, at least for now.”
Cliff said they will be planting spring wheat next year for their rotations, but are unsure what other crops they may seed in 2022.
“For sure, we will be planting organic spring wheat next spring,” he said, also noting that he hopes to get the farm back to a more normal year in 2022. “You know what they always say – this is next year’s country.”
The Merrimans probably won’t solidify their cropping plans for next year until after the Montana Organic Association’s (MOA) annual convention and meeting. The MOA convention is held in a different city in Montana every December, and this year it will be held in Bozeman.
“We’ll go to our organic conference in December. That is a great place to meet with all the buyers and other organic farmers in the state,” he said. “We’ll visit with them and get a feel for what is coming up and what they want next spring (for crops). I get a lot of contracting completed and leads from other farmers, too, during the conference.”
Cliff said the 2.5-day conference is also a relief from the “doldrums of winter.”
“It is a great conference with a lot of good speakers, and it gets you amped up for next spring,” he said.
The evening before the conference, the MOA holds an “Organic University,” which is held especially for farmers who would like to start farming organically and wonder how to get started.
“It takes them through the process on how to go about farming organically,” Cliff said, who is the vice chair. “We usually give a couple of scholarships to college students who are interested in organics.”
Anna, incoming chair of the Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (WSARE) administrative council, said they would have a meeting in January to review grant applications.
WSARE, a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, gives out competitive grants to farmers, ranchers, researchers and ag professionals in order to advance farm and ranch system research that is profitable, environmentally sound, and good for communities.
“We’ll be reviewing grants in Tucson, Ariz., in January and then our business/budget meeting may be held in San Diego in March,” she said. “That may change, but that is the plan right now.”
The Merrimans hosted the annual summer MOA tour on their farm and were proud of the tour. They had a large number of farmers and others attending.
For the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday next month, the Merrimans plan to stay home and enjoy Thanksgiving Day as a family.
“We’ll probably stay close to home over Thanksgiving as we may go to Texas with Cliff’s family for Christmas,” Anna said.
Cliff commented he has enjoyed reporting for Producer Progress Reports this spring and summer and appreciated The Prairie Star readers following along with their operation this year.
As this is the Merrimans last report, The Prairie Star would like to sincerely thank them for all their reports and photos this year. We appreciate all the information about crop conditions they were willing to share with readers, and enjoyed following along with their family this year. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors!