Merrimans to seed grass mixture for cow grazing

MALTA, Mont. – The Merrimans took a quick trip to Anna’s aunt and uncle’s place near Gillette, Wyo., and hiked Devil’s Tower.

Anna and Cliff Merriman farm with their kids, Beau and Courtney, at 4M Farms in the northeastern region of the state. They were able to take a couple days off to have some fun before fall work continued in earnest.

“Anna’s aunt and uncle have an arena there where they have ropings and other events,” Cliff said.

Anna said the family had a good time.

“It was nice to get out for the weekend. It is hard to get away this time of year, but it was a lot of fun,” she said.

Back at the home farm/ranch, Cliff said they have some seeding projects to complete.

“We’ve been prepping fields to plant winter wheat,” he said.

The winter wheat needs to sprout and vernalize before going dormant in the winter.

Anna said they would work together with the winter wheat seeding. One of them will go ahead with the pre-tiller to knock down any weeds, followed by one of them in the tractor with the drill.

“It depends on our schedules with the kids and everything else, but I usually pre-till and Cliff usually seeds,” Anna said, adding she would pre-till a couple of days before Cliff seeds.

Cliff said he has big plans to seed 600 acres with a grass mix he designed specifically for grazing for the cows.

The grass mix is a mixture of slender wheatgrass, western wheatgrass, thick spike grass, intermediate wheatgrass, whiskey wild rye and alfalfa.