Motts change up operation as calving season begins

CUSTER, Mont. – Across Montana, the landscape is starting to stir. Since Daylight Savings Time, the unofficial marker to the start of spring, the longer days have been coaxing new life. Soil temps are starting to rise, causing roots to stir and baby calves now dot the landscape. It is the season of rebirth across the Big Sky State.
For Yellowstone County rancher Casey Mott, right now is his most precious time of year. As a commercial cow/calf producer, Casey and his family’s entire livelihood is dependent on live calves going to market in the fall. With this year’s paycheck beginning to hit the ground, Casey and his brother, Tom, have been all hands on deck ensuring all the calves get off to the best and most vivacious start.
The drought has forced the Motts to change up their calving operation a bit. Casey usually calves out the first-calf heifers at his place in Custer, while Tom calves out the heart of the herd in Miles City. Due to grass and some other logistical changes, the family has had the first-calf heifers out on lease ground and the individual who owns the land is calving them out. Casey will be pairing up with Tom this year in Miles City to calve out the cows.
“The end of last week I went over to Miles City because Tom was starting to have calves,” Casey said during a phone update on March 15.
An incredible cold front had swept through much of Montana the week ending March 11, so Casey and Tom stayed busy running newborn calves into the barn to make sure they were warmed up and ready to face the world.
Like most producers in eastern Montana, the Motts range-calve their cows – a fairly hands-off approach that encourages cows to have their offspring in much the way nature always intended it to be. Only under certain circumstances, like cold weather, are the cows and calves ever messed with, and even then the interactions are made as minimal as possible.
If Mother Nature is cooperating and the situation is normal, the Motts will feed their cows in the morning and then simply ride through the herd periodically throughout the day. Every calf that is born is given a shot of Clostridium C & D to help prevent overeating/pulpy kidney disease and then they are given an ear tag.
“We are a family operation and with various family members owning cows that carry a different brand, everybody’s cows and their calves get a different tag so we know what brand to use at branding,” Casey explained.
The task of riding through fresh pairs on horseback in the early spring is nothing short of cowboy paradise. After a couple-month refresher course, Casey’s new thoroughbred, Tall Man, is officially on the payroll now. Casey reports he is handling his new job quite well all things considered, but at 16.2 hands high, Tall Man truly lives up to his name and it is quite a stretch to get on and off of him.
“With Tall Man it is a little more tiring to have to crawl up and down him,” Casey admitted with a chuckle.
All in all though, Casey is happy to be spending his days on horseback amongst family and cattle.
Casey still has replacement heifers on feed over at his house in Custer, which is about 90 miles west of Miles City. Casey’s wife, Rebecca, has been holding down the fort while Casey has been over calving. Casey says he will drive the semi and cattle pot back on his next trip back to Custer and start shuffling loads of heifer calves over to Miles City.
It is springtime in Montana, arguably the busiest time of year for a rancher, but the Mott family wouldn’t have it any other way.