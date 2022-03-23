Motts change up operation as calving season begins

CUSTER, Mont. – Across Montana, the landscape is starting to stir. Since Daylight Savings Time, the unofficial marker to the start of spring, the longer days have been coaxing new life. Soil temps are starting to rise, causing roots to stir and baby calves now dot the landscape. It is the season of rebirth across the Big Sky State.

For Yellowstone County rancher Casey Mott, right now is his most precious time of year. As a commercial cow/calf producer, Casey and his family’s entire livelihood is dependent on live calves going to market in the fall. With this year’s paycheck beginning to hit the ground, Casey and his brother, Tom, have been all hands on deck ensuring all the calves get off to the best and most vivacious start.

The drought has forced the Motts to change up their calving operation a bit. Casey usually calves out the first-calf heifers at his place in Custer, while Tom calves out the heart of the herd in Miles City. Due to grass and some other logistical changes, the family has had the first-calf heifers out on lease ground and the individual who owns the land is calving them out. Casey will be pairing up with Tom this year in Miles City to calve out the cows.

“The end of last week I went over to Miles City because Tom was starting to have calves,” Casey said during a phone update on March 15.

An incredible cold front had swept through much of Montana the week ending March 11, so Casey and Tom stayed busy running newborn calves into the barn to make sure they were warmed up and ready to face the world.