Motts try not to dwell on drought as calving continues

CUSTER, Mont. – In the late 1800s, when drought was pushing cattle herds out of Texas, their drovers pointed the herds north. The final destination: Miles City, Mont., and the plains of eastern Montana. The area was noted as a cattleman’s paradise, and by and large, for the last 130 years, the romantic ideology has stayed the same. It can’t be denied though, the past year has been a drought for the records and it has left many questioning that cattleman’s paradise.

For brother ranchers Casey and Tom Mott, drought in eastern Montana is nothing new. Both remember the harrowing drought of 1988, and even though the drought of 2021-22 has been historic, Casey himself attests the drought of 1988 was still worse. He survived that one, so he will make it thought this one with positivity and a sense of humor.

No one wants to give a drought any credit and say it is “good for anything,” but the truth is, warm sunny days make the best calving weather.

“If you are going to calve, you might as well calve in a drought,” Casey said with a chuckle during a phone update on March 29.

Casey has been living with his brother, Tom, for the past few weeks on the family ranch over in Miles City. Casey and Tom’s older brother, John, came up from Denver a few days ago, and with his help, Casey was able to gather and sort the replacement heifers he has had at his place in Custer.

“We spent a few hours sorting and got the bottom one-third of the herd sorted off, so we took those to town to sell and we brought the rest of them over to the ranch in Miles City,” Casey explained.