Motts try not to dwell on drought as calving continues

CUSTER, Mont. – In the late 1800s, when drought was pushing cattle herds out of Texas, their drovers pointed the herds north. The final destination: Miles City, Mont., and the plains of eastern Montana. The area was noted as a cattleman’s paradise, and by and large, for the last 130 years, the romantic ideology has stayed the same. It can’t be denied though, the past year has been a drought for the records and it has left many questioning that cattleman’s paradise.
For brother ranchers Casey and Tom Mott, drought in eastern Montana is nothing new. Both remember the harrowing drought of 1988, and even though the drought of 2021-22 has been historic, Casey himself attests the drought of 1988 was still worse. He survived that one, so he will make it thought this one with positivity and a sense of humor.
No one wants to give a drought any credit and say it is “good for anything,” but the truth is, warm sunny days make the best calving weather.
“If you are going to calve, you might as well calve in a drought,” Casey said with a chuckle during a phone update on March 29.
Casey has been living with his brother, Tom, for the past few weeks on the family ranch over in Miles City. Casey and Tom’s older brother, John, came up from Denver a few days ago, and with his help, Casey was able to gather and sort the replacement heifers he has had at his place in Custer.
“We spent a few hours sorting and got the bottom one-third of the herd sorted off, so we took those to town to sell and we brought the rest of them over to the ranch in Miles City,” Casey explained.
In addition to selling some replacement heifers, Casey and Tom have combed through the cow herd again and picked out any dry cows. During a normal year, the Motts will keep those late-season dries until mid-summer and won’t sell them until they have fattened up on grass. During a year like this, however, it is just not economical to keep a non-producing animal.
Tough times warrant tough decisions, and Casey admits, it is both a strange and scary year.
To combat any anxiety about the current climate situation, Casey just tries to stay very much in the moment. Calving, he says, is his favorite time of year, so he is just focusing on the joy he is getting from his job right now.
“I like this time of year and I like the work,” he said.
After feeding in the morning, Casey and Tom saddle up and start prowling through the herd to check on things. Any new calves are snagged with a rope and given an ear tag and a shot. Pairs that are old enough to travel are kicked out into a different pasture, as well.
This kind of cow work is what helps make good horses and Casey has noticed a steady job is exactly what his thoroughbred, Tall Man, needed. The consistency of work is turning him into a nice, reliable horse. As for having to get on and off the leggy thoroughbred several times a day, well, Casey has found a trick to that, too.
“I just rope the calves. Tom pretty much does all the tagging. Unless I miss,” Casey laughed.
Ranching is a profession riddled with challenges, but those hardships are always countered by some of the most soul-fulfilling joys. It is springtime in Montana, and baby calves are kicking up their heels, reminding producers that a new production year filled with new possibilities has begun. For Casey Mott, drought or no drought, there is no other job he would rather be doing.
The Prairie Star would like to thank Casey and Tom Mott for allowing us to follow along with their operation over the winter months. We wish them the best of success in their future endeavors.