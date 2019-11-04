HAVRE, Mont. – At Peterson Grain & Cattle, Inc., tan and olive green-colored bluffs with rows of shelterbelts rise gently in the background, and the Milk River winds its way past the rolling hills and long, green fields, and the many pastures within the farm/ranch.
Registered Peterson Black Angus cattle, noted for their excellent genetics, with strong legs and feet, graze on these nutritious and diverse native prairie and other grasses here at the family generational ranch.
Kim and Nola Peterson, third-generation, operate Peterson Grain & Cattle, a seedstock business, with their adult children: daughters, Andee, and Casey, and their son, Ben, fourth-generations.
The family also raises hay, winter wheat and green peas out in their farm fields.
“We all help out on the family operation but we each have our individual businesses, as well,” said Andee. The family gathers for haying in the summer, branding, breeding, moving, shipping, harvesting and more activities throughout the busy year.
Andee and Ben also own their own farms/ranches a few miles away. Andee, who has a 2-year-old daughter, Emeree, fifth-generation, takes care of her own cows, as well as working with Kim on the family’s herd, while Ben no-till farms both their farms, as well as the family farm.
Andee worked eight years in crop insurance, so was fortunate to learn the difficult “ins and outs” of the industry, and brought that back to her family’s farm when she left.
“I was ready after eight years to come back and work on the ranch full time,” she said.
Casey Solomon, is married to Chancin, and they also have a 2-year-old daughter, Cate, also a fifth generation on the ranch.
“Our daughters are both 2, born about four months from each other, and they have a unique relationship,” Andee said.
Casey, a veterinarian, also operates Milk River Reproduction, an embryo transfer and donor business, cares for the health of the family’s herd, as well as her own herd, and implants embryos for the family ranch.
“We have some commercial cows we will implant with embryos. It is a way for us to expand the good genetics from the different bloodlines of Angus bulls and maximize the genetics in our herd,” Andee said. In addition to embryos, the heifers and cows are A-I’d. “I enjoy helping choose which bull will go with which female, and what cleanup bulls we will use. It is really fun.”
Peterson Grain & Cattle is a generational ranch, which celebrated its century in farming and ranching in 2012.
Kim’s grandparents, Hilbert and Eva Peterson, homesteaded North of Havre in 1912.
They came over in an emigrant car on the train from Kathryn, N.D., with their three children, Edith, Arnold, Russell (Kim’s father) along with “five cows, two heifer calves, five horses, and 45 chickens.”
Russell married Vineta Mapes and the couple continued farming/ranching where the original homestead was located. They had three children, including Kim.
Nola Sorenson’s paternal grandparents, Dave and Ida Sorenson, and their children moved from Iowa to Priest River, Idaho in a homemade camper on the back of an old truck.
They settled there for a time, but Dave wanted to farm, so they left the forest of northern Idaho and moved to New Plymouth where there was irrigated farm ground available. They raised alfalfa, corn and Angus cattle on their small farm/ranch.
After graduating from the University of Idaho, Nola met Kim while working in the Havre area for an agronomist. They married in 1984.
Nola works alongside the family on the farm/ranch. She also handles all of the bookkeeping and takes care of the farmstead.
Back on the ranch, with an early snowstorm, the cowherd was moved to its fall pasture.
“We did have an early snowstorm, about 14 inches in the second week of October, and it continued snowing for 24 hours later,” Andee said. “With the accumulation, I think we had 18-20 inches of snow. In fact, there are still snow banks around. The weather has been 60 degrees one day, and back down to 30-40 the next day, so the snow hasn’t quite melted.”
When the cows are unable to find the grass in the snow, they will come home to ranch headquarters.
“It will be dependent on the weather. Last year, the cows were able to stay out on pasture until January, so we never know,” she said.
Calving begins on Feb. 1 for the heifers and the cows will start around Feb. 15. There are about 10 commercial cows for the embryos, and they calve right along with the rest of the herd.
In April, Peterson Grain & Cattle will have its bull sale on the second Thursday in April.
“Of the 160 bulls offered at the April 9, 2020 sale, approximately 70 are Peterson Grain & Cattle bulls,”Andee said.
In May, the herd bulls head out to their own pasture, and the cow/calf pairs go out on good native prairie and other grass.
In August 2019, the Petersons went out to the pasture, where they have an excellent chute set-up, and took DNA, as well as preg-checked their heifers and cows.
“We DNA all our heifers and all of our bulls, and do genomic testing on them, which makes their EPDs more accurate,” she said.
Andee sent all the DNA information into the American Angus Association recently, and in fact, all the data is continually kept on all the heifers and bulls.
The Peterson family is a member of the Montana Angus Association. the American Angus Association and the Montana Stockgrower’s Association. They are also members of the Montana Grain Growers Association.
The Petersons are keeping their heifer calves for replacements and some calves go into a special program where the Petersons will sell them as bred heifers.
“Three years ago, we used to sell the heifer calves that we weren’t keeping,” she said. “Then we decided to feed them over the winter and sell them as bred heifers in the fall. It has been fun A-I’ing them to the bull we want to breed each of them with and watching them develop over the summer. It is more involved then selling them as replacement heifer calves.”
The Peterson will market their steers, as well.
“A couple weeks ago, we banded the bull calves we weren’t keeping, and we plan to sell them as steers,” she said.
All of the bull calves in the Montana’s Northern Premier Angus Sale are fed at the Peterson Grain & Cattle feedlot.
When it is time to select the bulls that will be in the sale, Andee and Kim walk through the registered bull pens.
“We go through and look at everything phenotypically. We don’t just keep bulls based on their weaning weights or data. We look carefully at their structure, their feet, everything,” Andee said. Bulls are selected for good temperament, as well.
Feet are especially “a big deal” for commercial customers looking to buy a bull these days.
“No one wants to have a bull with feet that don’t grow out, or that develop foot rot or any other problems with feet, so if we see anything like that at anytime, we sell them as steers,” she said. “For the last six years, at calving, we are also grading our cows’ and heifers’ feet.
If the cow has trouble with her feet, we will sell her or make her an embryo recip or if her feet just need some improvement, we will breed her to a bull that is a foot improver.”
With some bull customers, the bulls would not have to go far to water, or there might not be much rocky terrain around. But there are others that need bulls to walk long distances, or to walk over hilly and rocky ground, so they prepare for all scenarios.
“For the most part, feet are very important as one of the things customers are looking for in a good herd bull,” she added.
Peterson Grain & Cattle have sold to other states, but most of their customers are in Montana.
“Recently, we visited a bull customer in the 2019 Montana Angus tour, who had one of our bulls on display. He was our highest selling bull last year, and looks really good. He has been doing really well for them, and I am anxious to see calves from him this coming spring,” Andee said.
“Dad was excited to see how great the bull looked at the ranch,” she added.
Their own operation was featured in the 2018 Montana Angus tour, which showcased north central operations.
After the first of the year, and even earlier, the Petersons will begin preparing for their next registered Angus Bull Sale on April 9, 2020.