Pig problems continue for Herman ranch

HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.

“One of our sows that ended up having babies unexpectedly got full of quills the other day from a porcupine that must have wandered in,” Lamont related. “I’ve been on the phone with the vet all day trying to figure out how we are going to remove them.”

Without a lot of options for confining or holding the sow, Lamont said they are looking at a variety of possible restraints and sedatives.

“I’m sure this experience will end up somewhere in my eulogy and it will start with, ‘Remember that time that sow got quills in her?’” he quipped.

Other than the challenges with pigs, the warmer weather in the 30s and 40s the last few weeks has helped to allow the Herman cattle to graze.

“The weather has been awful good to us,” he noted. “We are continuing to be able to graze from the warm temperatures and the sun. We also get a Chinook wind that often clears out the hillsides.”

He said the weather is likely to change, however, with a wetter and colder February than last year predicted for 2023.

“Just think, 90 days from now farmers will be done with beets and ready to plant corn,” he said.

Unlike many area ranchers who are looking at late February or March to start calving, the Herman ranch has moved to a May 1 calving date.

“Because we are raising calves for meat animals that we will sell through our store and to farmers’ markets, weaning weights aren’t as critical for us, so we can calve later,” he said.

Meat sales at their store, Montana Prime Meats in in Billings, have been steady.

“The meat shop is busy and we are looking at upgrades that would give it more of our look,” he said. “We are always thinking up new ideas for product, too.”

One of the most popular and uncommon items sold at Montana Prime Meats is the Bloody Mary jerky sticks. Though a little spicy, Lamont said they are a good seller.

“The jerky has a little kick to it, but it’s really good with a Corona beer,” he concluded.