Plenty to do as Cassie Andrews prepares for harvest

LEDGER, Mont. – It is late July in Montana’s Golden Triangle and that can only mean one thing: winter wheat harvest is right around the corner. For Cassie Andrews and her family, the days leading up to harvest are nothing short of an intense marathon. There always seems to be too much to get done and too little time to actually do it in.

“I feel like we do this every year. It’s like we don’t have much to do and then right before harvest there is like a thousand things to do,” Cassie lamented during a phone update on July 21.

Cassie had been busy the second to last week of July doing equipment maintenance. Specifically, changing the oil in everything on the farm that has a motor.

“I’ve changed the oil in everything from our Gator to tractors and trucks. It’s going to be a good feeling to have it all done,” she said.

In addition to changing the oil on everything, all the tractors, trucks, and equipment must be cleaned and blown out. After being in storage for nearly a year, a healthy layer of dust has settled on many of the implements and it is simply good luck to start harvest out with a nice, clean piece of equipment.

Arguably the most important task that has to be completed before harvest can begin is the cleaning out of grain bins. Cassie won’t beat around the bush – the dusty, dirty task of cleaning out a grain bin is not one of her favorites. And trust her, she has had plenty of on-the-job practice.

“I was just counting and we have 30 grain bins. They are all small ones, so cleaning out bins and hooking up bin tubes is quite the process that is for sure,” she explained.