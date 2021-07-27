Plenty to do as Cassie Andrews prepares for harvest

LEDGER, Mont. – It is late July in Montana’s Golden Triangle and that can only mean one thing: winter wheat harvest is right around the corner. For Cassie Andrews and her family, the days leading up to harvest are nothing short of an intense marathon. There always seems to be too much to get done and too little time to actually do it in.
“I feel like we do this every year. It’s like we don’t have much to do and then right before harvest there is like a thousand things to do,” Cassie lamented during a phone update on July 21.
Cassie had been busy the second to last week of July doing equipment maintenance. Specifically, changing the oil in everything on the farm that has a motor.
“I’ve changed the oil in everything from our Gator to tractors and trucks. It’s going to be a good feeling to have it all done,” she said.
In addition to changing the oil on everything, all the tractors, trucks, and equipment must be cleaned and blown out. After being in storage for nearly a year, a healthy layer of dust has settled on many of the implements and it is simply good luck to start harvest out with a nice, clean piece of equipment.
Arguably the most important task that has to be completed before harvest can begin is the cleaning out of grain bins. Cassie won’t beat around the bush – the dusty, dirty task of cleaning out a grain bin is not one of her favorites. And trust her, she has had plenty of on-the-job practice.
“I was just counting and we have 30 grain bins. They are all small ones, so cleaning out bins and hooking up bin tubes is quite the process that is for sure,” she explained.
Servicing equipment, cleaning out bins, and readying an operation for harvest is tough work on even the most strapping of young men. This year Cassie is working side-by-side with the men in her family while also having a toddler at home and a baby on the way. Cassie likes to keep it all in perspective though. She considers herself lucky this time because she is only seven months pregnant going into harvest. With daughter Annie, Cassie was eight months pregnant during harvest.
Looking at the winter wheat, Cassie predicted harvest would begin for her and her family about July 23. Cassie and her brother, Brett, will drive single-axel grain trucks during harvest while their dad, Terry, will operate the combine.
In addition to driving a grain truck, Cassie will also be keeping track of the grain harvested. It is quite the undertaking, she admits, but a part of her really enjoys managing the details.
“I have a big notebook I keep track of it all in and then I type it all up on the computer after harvest is done. It’s confusing, but also it is something to keep the mind busy,” she said.
As a mother, wife, and farmer, Cassie is always busy. The hectic scramble leading up to harvest certainly is keeping her, Brett, and Terry hopping. Life might be a bit exhausting right now, but Cassie wouldn’t change anything about it for the world.