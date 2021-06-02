Snow falls in Helena Valley as freezing temps affect Dooling’s alfalfa

HELENA, Mont. – As May turned the corner and began its final march towards June, it seemed Mother Nature still needed one last hurrah. A major weather movement swung across the state dumping loads of precious moisture, and on Cedar Creek Land and Livestock that moisture came as snow.

Even as an irrigated farmer, Joe Dooling appreciates a good moisture-laden storm front. However, the fact that this particular spring storm was coupled with freezing temperatures made for a bit of contention.

“I bet the cows got probably a foot of snow up in Augusta. It’s pretty miserable up there. All the wheel lines are frozen here. It got down to 21 degrees last night,” Joe reported during a phone update on Friday, May 21.

The sub-zero temperatures, Joe said, shouldn’t really affect his malt barley. On the other hand, he figures the alfalfa is none too happy about the cold.

“We will probably lose some leaves on the alfalfa. It was already about eight inches tall, so this cold will knock it back a bit,” he added.

Across the Helena Valley, temperatures had been unseasonably warm up until the storm started passing through. Joe noted it was nearly 86 degrees on Monday, May 17, and his alfalfa crop was thriving in the warmth. In fact, he speculates the crop was about two weeks ahead of schedule. So, in the end, the cold snap only knocked the crop back to its more average schedule.

“It was looking like I was going to start cutting about June 10, so now we are back to a more normal cutting date,” he said.