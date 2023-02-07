GREAT FALLS, Mont. – After months and months of hauling water daily to the ranch, the Lieberts finally had some of their surface water restored. With creeks recharging this month, the ranch can pause from hauling water and shift to breaking ice.

“We moved the cattle to the coulee where the creek is running and we have been breaking ice every morning and evening,” Richard Liebert said. “It sure beats hauling water.”

With the water situation improved, the Lieberts are sitting in a good position for the remainder of winter.

“Our hay supply is good. We were able to unload trucks a while back, so we have both hay and straw,” Richard said. “We had the straw tested and it’s low in nitrates, which is good.”

Richard said he has been mindful of how the drought conditions may have pushed some forages into a high nitrate concentration that can be toxic for cows.

“You just have to keep an eye on it,” he noted.

The Lieberts will also start looking at bringing a new bull into the herd later this spring while cycling an old one out.

“We buy our bulls private treaty from people we have used for a long time,” he said. “So it’s about time to retire an old one and get a new one.”

Brodie, the new cow dog, has also been getting more cattle exposure as the winter goes on.

“Although the weather has been bitter, we have taken him out to meet the new calves,” Richard shared. “He can be pretty bold behind the gate and right now he barks a lot.”

With Valentines Day right around the corner, Richard said he doesn’t have any special plans with his wife, Lynda, but the pair do have a favorite activity.

“We will go and shovel off some snow and put bird seed out and watch all the different birds that come in,” he said. “We get pheasants, woodpeckers, and other small birds.”

The ranch has also had other wildlife visitors, including a group of bucks out at the haystack.

“With the snowstorms and the deep snow, they know where they can get a little extra,” Richard said. “It’s kind of our small sacrifice to nature when they eat up what drops off.”

Other than ranch chores, the Lieberts did get off the ranch for a bit to go to the MAGIE show in Glendive, Mont., and Richard is keeping tabs on various ag bills in the legislature.

One proposal he is not in favor of is a rumor that a $1 increase to the Beef Checkoff is coming.

“When they talk about spending more money to promote beef, the question is: ‘Whose beef?’ Is it JBS beef? Pink slime? Who would be benefitting? We need a Beef Checkoff that rides for the brand and promotes U.S. beef. At this point, we would really need to know the return on investment,” he concluded.