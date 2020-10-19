The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) was a sweeping piece of federal relief funding directed specifically to agriculture. Some $19 billion were allotted through the USDA and now that the funding period for CFAP is over, where exactly did all that money go?
The Montana State University Ag Econ team puts together a monthly update newsletter and in the September update, Dr. Eric Belasco, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics at MSU, put together a report on how CFAP funds were distributed, specifically in Montana.
Nationally, the original CFAP program paid out around $10.2 billion, just over half of the funds originally allotted. Those funds were distributed among 643,952 approved claims. The livestock sector of CFAP accounted for about 48 percent of the funding. Non-specialty crops made up 25.8 percent, dairy was at 17.2 percent, and specialty crop relief payments made up for about 7.29 percent.
When broken down by specific commodities, the cattle industry received the lion’s share of the funding with $4,303.36 million paid out. Next was corn with $1,763 million in relief, followed closely by milk which received $1,755 million in funds.
“I knew the majority of funds were going to go to cattle ranchers because they experienced the largest price declines, but I was surprised by the magnitude,” Belasco said.
Nationally, the largest concentration of payments was found in the Midwest and Central Plains regions. On average, operations received $15,838 from the CFAP program.
Belasco’s report then dove into how CFAP was distributed specifically in Montana. Data from the CFAP 1.0 dashboard shows that 10,433 applications were approved in the Big Sky State with a total of $162,903,967 in funds distributed. Again, livestock was the major paid-out category with cattle receiving $141.46 million in payments. Hogs received $1.94 million, lambs got $1.52 million in funding and sheep received $830,000.
In Montana, non-specialty crops received the second highest payout of $10.567 million, with specialty crops getting $3.832 million and dairy producers seeing $2.75 million. Hard red spring wheat producers got $6.09 million in payments followed by seed potatoes with $2.59 million and durum wheat with $1.42 million. Montana corn producers got $1.16 million in payments.
Not surprisingly, payments in Montana were concentrated in counties with large beef production. Counties in the southwestern corner of the state (Beaverhead, Deer Lodge), on the eastern third (Custer, Powder River, Carter and Prairie), and those in south-central Montana (Meager, Wheatland, Golden Valley, Yellowstone and Treasure,) showed the highest concentration. The average Montana producer that applied received $16,562 in relief funding, which is above the national average.
Arguably the largest question surrounding CFAP is how the payments will affect markets in the long run. The U.S. cattle industry has long prided themselves for never needing government assistance, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
“There is an argument, if you do have a lot of these type of programs, producers will take on less risk management strategies, but this program is such a one-time deal,” Belasco pointed out.
The funding period for the original CFAP drew to a close just in time for CFAP 2 to be announced. The funding period for this additional program is open currently and won’t close until December. As an economist, Belasco sees these CFAP programs as more of a “flash in the pan,” but he says they do serve a purpose.
“They definitely gave producers assurances when there really was a lot of uncertainty,” he concluded.
Sometimes peace of mind is worth its weight in gold and ultimately that is what these relief funding programs provided producers. It has been a tough year for America’s farmers and ranchers, and if nothing else, the CFAP programs have allowed many of them to see their operation into the new, hopefully less eventful year of 2021.