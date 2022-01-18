Ag Trucks and Equipment to have sprayer inside MAGIE

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Ag Trucks and Equipment Inc., considers the Montana Agricultural and Industrial Expo (MAGIE), one of the best ag shows the company attends each year.
“We love the MAGIE,” said Steve Raska, who owns the company. Ag Trucks and Equipment has attended every MAGIE except for 2021 when the show was held virtually.
For Raska, being at the MAGIE is always like “old home week,” he said. “We have a lot of our Montana customers come through, and we get to chat with all of them. It is good exposure for us and we enjoy it,” he said.
With the team at Ag Trucks and Equipment, Raska custom designs and builds self-propelled dry fertilizer spreaders and liquid sprayers for both producers and commercial applicators.
What producers and commercial applicators especially like about Ag Trucks and Equipment’s machines is that the “generic” parts for the machines can be purchased at most local parts stores.
“There is very little on our machines that is proprietary as we use domestic, generic parts made in the U.S., and they can be found at any local parts warehouse or supply store,” he said.
That makes it especially convenient for consumers during these times of challenging supply chain issues.
“Our main drive is to keep people in the field and not waiting on proprietary parts, which is more important these days when suppliers are erratic as far as procuring and shipping parts,” he said. “Our parts are easier to get because they are generic. We don't have to get parts from some far-away factory somewhere. “
Each self-propelled spreader and sprayer will have the latest technology installed, according to what the customer needs, including Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment.
“Even though we believe in keeping it simple and we use generic parts on our basic ‘truck’ sprayer, we are able to install the latest technology according to what the customer needs,” Raska explained. “The expense is in the precision farming products we add, such as auto steer and auto boom height.”
Raska pointed out that Ag Trucks and Equipment offers top-of-the-line, leading-edge spray technology on their more generic chassis.
The sales and service region is in a 350-mile radius around Great Falls.
Their region spans from the rolling prairies of Montana to the steep hills of the Palouse in eastern Washington, and the rough terrain in northern Oregon and Idaho.
The application equipment needs to be built tough, durable, and efficient to handle this type of terrain.
“(The area) has extremely challenging terrain and very steep hills,” he said. “Our machines are mechanically-driven, gear-driven machines, as opposed to hydraulically-driven machines.”
That makes Ag Trucks and Equipment's application machines more efficient horsepower wise to handle that challenging typography.
Because they custom build the equipment for the individual producers or commercial applicators, they provide individualized service to each customer.
“Most of our machines are custom-built for the user, so we don't have thousands of customers. We have customers in the low hundreds – and we know everyone's name. We service every machine we build and sell,” he said.
They also sell Amazone spreader boxes that can be mounted on any self-propelled chassis, and it is also available in a pull-type.
“We sell Amazone spreader boxes that have as much technology on them as you would expect on any new spray systems,” he said.
All the Ag Trucks and Equipment application machines have a higher capacity than most machines, for more efficiency in the field.
“Our largest, most popular spray system is a 2,400-gallon capacity system with 132-foot booms. It is the largest capacity machine built in North America,” he said.
Other competitor machines tend to hold 1,200 or 1,600 gallons of water.
“We make our machines higher capacity because it allows applicators to be able to stay in the field longer and more of the chemicals today require more water to the rate,” Raska said.
These mechanically-driven application machines can last up to four times longer than the average hydrostat machines, he pointed out.
“Our machines are just big trucks with all-recognizable components. While the machines are just big trucks, we will then add precision farming equipment on to it,” he said.
Ag Trucks and Equipment has been providing custom dry and liquid application equipment for more than a decade.
“We have been in business since 2005 and are located east of Great Falls, halfway to Belt,” Raska said.
Raska explained that when they started, they believed customers would respond to a company that would build the machinery that fit their conditions and needs.
“We were correct,” he said.
Since those earlier times, they have continued to grow year after year.
“We at Ag Trucks and Equipment take great pride in the machinery we provide to our customers – machinery that truly shines in some of the most demanding conditions found anywhere,” he said.
Raska said the company will have something new this year that will appeal to the MAGIE crowd and attract customers to their booth.
“At the MAGIE, Ag Trucks and Equipment will have a sprayer machine inside and an Amazone fertilizer spreader outside,” Raska said.
New and old customers will want to stop by the Ag Trucks and Equipment booth and talk about their application needs. They will have all the answers to their questions.
For more information, see http://www.agtrucksandequipment.com, their Facebook page, or call 406-788-5361.