Ag Trucks and Equipment to have sprayer inside MAGIE

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Ag Trucks and Equipment Inc., considers the Montana Agricultural and Industrial Expo (MAGIE), one of the best ag shows the company attends each year.

“We love the MAGIE,” said Steve Raska, who owns the company. Ag Trucks and Equipment has attended every MAGIE except for 2021 when the show was held virtually.

For Raska, being at the MAGIE is always like “old home week,” he said. “We have a lot of our Montana customers come through, and we get to chat with all of them. It is good exposure for us and we enjoy it,” he said.

With the team at Ag Trucks and Equipment, Raska custom designs and builds self-propelled dry fertilizer spreaders and liquid sprayers for both producers and commercial applicators.

What producers and commercial applicators especially like about Ag Trucks and Equipment’s machines is that the “generic” parts for the machines can be purchased at most local parts stores.

“There is very little on our machines that is proprietary as we use domestic, generic parts made in the U.S., and they can be found at any local parts warehouse or supply store,” he said.

That makes it especially convenient for consumers during these times of challenging supply chain issues.

“Our main drive is to keep people in the field and not waiting on proprietary parts, which is more important these days when suppliers are erratic as far as procuring and shipping parts,” he said. “Our parts are easier to get because they are generic. We don't have to get parts from some far-away factory somewhere. “