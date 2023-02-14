BILLINGS, Mont. – When working outdoors, most farmers and ranchers appreciate clothing and tack that combines both style and utility. Those looking for a new silk rag, a cowboy cowl, halter or hair tie can find many options at the Buckaroo Fringe booth at the upcoming Montana Agricultural Trade Expo (MATE) show in Billings.

Buckaroo Fringe is a business owned and operated by Michael and Tracy Taynor. The pair run the cowboy good shop from their Angus cattle ranch in central Montana where Michael is also a preacher.

Tracy sews the majority of the shop’s offerings on her home sewing machine, a Babylock serger.

“Before embarking on my entrepreneurial journey, I did not sew at all. I taught myself to sew and spent my first year in business perfecting our hem so that we could offer a lifetime hem guarantee on our wild rags,” she said. “We are known and loved for the quality of our product and that quality begins by using only the highest quality of materials available. We’ve established strong relationships with suppliers who care as much about the quality of their material as we do.”

Tracy started Buckaroo Fringe in 2021 after selling a successful scarf business known as MT Wild Rags in the same year. The original silk scarf/wild rag business was something she chose to build based on her values of selling a superior product to customers.

“We built that company into an amazing business based off the creation of a superior product and founding values that we still believe strongly in. I could write a book on the things I've been able to experience and the people I’ve met through MT Wild Rags, which has been nothing short of amazing. I am beyond grateful to the good Lord above and so incredibly proud of the business we built,” Tracy said.

In 2021, an opportunity came up to sell MT Wild Rags and the couple chose to exit the growing business.

“I joked for a while that with the sale of MT Wild Rags, I would be retiring, but when the reality of that started to set in, I quickly found myself starting a new business and well, here we are,” she related on the company’s website, buckaroofringe.com. “Regardless of how much success MT Wild Rag had, I never lost sight of what an honor it was to have people spend their hard-earned money on something I made, so that pushed me to produce the absolute highest quality product possible.”

With the new company, Tracy is back to sewing products, adding cowboy cowls and dog wild rags to her line.

“I came up with the idea for dog wild rags because people love their dogs as much as I love mine, and it is a good use of our remnant fabric,” she shared. “Our dog wild rags are an 18-inch triangle and are sized to fit cow dogs of all shapes and sizes. They have been a huge hit with our customers and their four-legged companions.”

Tracy said she is enthusiastic about the new business and has also created a bi-monthly subscription box offering.

“It is exciting to be back at the beginning and to be actually sewing wild rags and making our products again! I have no doubt that this journey will be just as remarkable as our last,” she said. “I've always pushed the box when creating products as evidenced in being the first wild rag company to offer completely custom wild rags and specialty wild rags with dogs, cows, and horses on them, so I'm very excited to be bringing my next idea to life.”

The Wild Rag Box is a bi-monthly subscription that includes a limited edition wild rag, a matching wild rag slide, and other fun western-related items.

“Our boxes ship on odd months and bill on even months. They have been very popular with our customers and they make great gifts,” Tracy concluded.

For more information, visit Buckaroo Fringe at the MATE show or visit their online store at buckaroofringe.com.