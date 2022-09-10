Central, eastern Montana hay recovers from 2021 drought

Farmers in central and much of eastern Montana have felt a reprieve from the harsh drought conditions of 2021, but despite better yields, hay crops continue to sell at high prices.
In 2021, 100 percent of the state was in moderate drought or worse compared to only 31 percent of the state in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Hay yields have improved in 2022, with many dryland farms getting a second cutting of hay this summer. The added 2022 hay crop has caused hay prices to drop slightly, with large square bales calling for $260-$300 a ton, compared to $350 a ton in 2021, according to the USDA Montana Direct Hay Report.
However, farmers say demand for hay is still strong and predict it will be for the rest of the year.
Justin Downs, who owns Pleasant Valley Ranch north of Molt, said hay sales are “almost identical to last year.”
“People are not as excited to find the hay, but the demand is still high,” he said. “Last year there was such a small hay crop that people were selling hay stacks that were 5-10 years old and feeding it out. If there was hay sitting somewhere, it was sold.”
Downs said his farm has been “very blessed” to get a second cutting of hay this year in a part of the world that is always flirting with drought conditions.
“We are very dryland here. We are two weeks away from drought every minute and when we do get rain, the wind just sucks a lot of it away,” he related. “We don’t say ‘whoa’ to rain out here.”
Downs said his operation also came into the 2022 season with no sub-moisture and increased fuel and fertilizer costs made it challenging to decide how much to spend on inputs.
“We still don’t have a moisture profile. We did get some rain in May and June and were thinking we’d be okay, but eight inches down the moisture is gone,” he noted. “We really live on timely rains.”
The USDA Montana Hay Report for August 2022 said that hay demand was “moderate” and some hay was being brought over from the Dakotas for $190-$205 a ton. Last year, the same hay already cost $200-$250.
But those waiting on out-of-state hay to get a better deal may be forgetting about the cost of freight this year, Downs noted.
“I know there are some people waiting on hay from other areas, but cheaper hay that still costs $9-$10 a mile to ship is no bargain,” he noted.
Hysham area farmer Chad Howard said while his farm received decent hay yields, recovering from the 2021 drought will take time.
“It’s going to take more than one normal hay year to get everyone caught up,” he said. “The price of hay is still too high and is hard to justify if you are buying at these prices for a commercial cow herd.”
Howard noted that there is also “no moisture in the ground” near Hysham, a condition that also leads to wildfires.
“We are in fire country and try to be mindful of that when we are stacking hay by making every bale we can and then trying to keep the stacks spread out,” he said.
Other challenges
As farmers are happy to see an improvement in the weather, other challenges are hitting them this year.
Downs said he has had a challenge keeping good help, an issue that is critical for his farm that is run primarily by himself, his 15-year-old son and some hired help.
“It is a tremendous struggle to hire people and keep them,” he said. “Right now, skilled jobs in other industries are paying $30-$50 an hour and we can’t compete with that.”
Howard said he is challenged with finding parts for his equipment and the price has also gone up.
“Lots of things are going against the haying program right now, from the cost of diesel and fertilizer to parts that are hard to find,” Howard noted. “The cost of new equipment has also really gone up and I think it might be used equipment forever for me.”
Downs said he hopes that as farmers continue to do the best with what they have, consumers in the country will recognize agriculture’s importance.
“One of the things that makes it hard to find help is that we discourage kids from agriculture,” he said. If they say they want to farm or ranch, people ask them, ‘Isn’t there something better you can do?’ The farmers and ranchers of this country have created the ease of American society with the safest, cheapest food. Hopefully we start recognizing that and don’t discourage our kids from ag.”