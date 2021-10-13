Concerns being voiced over recent environmental assessment

With the mission of creating the largest nature preserve in the contiguous United States, the American Prairie Reserve (APR) has bought land and is making quite a presence in north central Montana. The APR’s goal is to create an American Serengeti, and in doing so, the organization wants non-interrupted grazing land for their bison.

In 2017, the APR submitted a bold request to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), wanting to modify the grazing agreements on 18 different BLM allotments across multiple counties in north central Montana. Modification included changing the class of livestock on the permit from cattle to bison, changing the authorized season of use, as well as modifying and/or removing fencing within the allotments.

Opposition to this 2017 proposal was significant, so the APR circled the wagons and in 2019 they submitted their Alternative B proposal. This proposal to the BLM only impacted eight allotments exclusively in Phillips County. The same modifications were requested.

In July of this year, the BLM released their draft Environmental Assessment (EA) on the proposal and with it, a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI). The BLM’s response has been met with opposition from area land owners, as well as state grassroots organizations like the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA).

“From a Montana Stockgrowers perspective, we have concerns in quite a few areas,” said Raylee Honeycutt, director of natural resources for MSGA. One concern we have is bison graze differently than cattle, we know that. We feel like there is going to be significant impact on rangeland health, riparian areas, as well as the socio-economic impacts to the cattle industry in the area.”