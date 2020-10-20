Montana is an impressive state, filled with grandeur and beauty. It is a well-known fact that Montana is the fourth largest state in the country, but a lesser known fact is Montana ranks third in duck production. This means the state’s wetlands and grasslands are vital to wild birds and other wildlife, but that is not the only species that benefit from good conservation practices.
“We have a saying: what is good for the cows is good for the ducks and that is grass and water,” said Adam McDaniel, conservation specialist with Ducks Unlimited.
McDaniel is based in Great Falls with the USDA NRCS and through his position he overlooks 13 Montana counties with a majority of them being across the vast lands of Montana’s picturesque Hi-Line. He works with agencies and conservation organizations and some of their various programs to help producers who are interested in putting their lands into a conservation easement.
There is often a staunch dichotomy between agriculturalists and conservation organizations, but times are changing, and with more options available, producers and conservationists are working together to steward the land, foster wildlife habitat and encourage agriculture on the landscape.
“I can’t emphasize it enough, it is so important to have these conservation easements on working lands, not just lands that are fenced off and enjoyed quietly,” McDaniel stated.
There was a time when the term, conservation easement, stirred a bit of unrest amongst the agriculture community. Negative rumors and tales of easements gone wrong have the ability to quickly spread through an agriculture community. Recently, however, McDaniel has noticed that curiosity is coming out in people, and since conservation easements are not a “one size fits all,” more positive light is being shed on the programs.
“There really is a buffet of options that are offered through different organizations and entities. It is kind of like trying on a new pair of shoes, it comes down to the easement has to fit and work hand-in-hand with the operation,” McDaniel explained.
Conservation easements are offered in a host of different levels and combinations these days with compensation based on which option is chosen. Boiled down, a landowner has certain rights as the holder of the land. If the land is entered into a conservation easement, some of those rights may be restricted. The more restrictive the easement, the more the landowner is compensated.
McDaniel went on to say, open communication is critical to the success of conservation easements. The majority of easements are enacted in perpetuity, so the easement not only has to work now, but producers need to involve the upcoming generation in any decisions.
Farming and ranching is a lifestyle that can be taken for granted, and with land prices rising exponentially, it is becoming harder and harder for upcoming agriculturalists to gain a foothold in the industry. Lands in perpetual conservation easements are guaranteed to never be developed, therefore they can often remain as working lands. In fact, that is the larger, over-arching goal of the easements themselves: preserve the lands as they are.
“You see a lot of these land prices that are being driven up and it makes it tough to even compete. Conservation easements are voluntary options that will allow a place to stay in a ranching family,” McDaniel pointed out.
Conservation easements really are about stewardship and what it truly means to be part of a landscape. For McDaniel, seeing a producer excited about what their place can become is his favorite part of the job. It takes both agriculturalists and conservationists to keep Montana as the “Last Best Place.”