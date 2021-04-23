EGT Sidney hopes soybean acreage increases

SIDNEY, Mont. – Complete with shuttle loader capacity, EGT (Export Grain Terminal), LLC, is betting on growers wanting more options for marketing their grain, especially durum and soybeans, in the MonDak region.

In 2011, Bunge North America and ITOCHU joined together to form a grain venture – EGT, LLC – in the former Anheuser-Busch malting barley facilities in Sidney.

“We felt Sidney had huge potential for growth,” said Gordon Holt, manager of EGT. Holt was also one of the speakers for the ARS-Montana State University MonDak Ag Research Summit. “Farmers have told us they wanted options for their grain, and they want competition. We are providing that and are rapidly growing in the MonDak region.”

EGT built the first export terminal in the nation in two decades in Longview, Wash., handling grain through both barge and rail.

“An export terminal had not been built in the U.S. in 25 years at that point,” Holt said. “EGT was first one.”

At the time, Bunge, an American company headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., had a huge export terminal in the Gulf and wanted to tap into the Pacific Northwest market.

“They are one of the largest grain companies in the world and have a footprint in nearly every country,” Holt said. “We needed more outlets for the export market.”

The state-of-the-art facility in Longview was built for efficiency. It features two-layer wheat cleaners, robotic shuttle car gate openers, and specially-designed storage bins to promote product flow for soybean meal and distillers.