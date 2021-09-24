Food ingredient buyers on the search for high protein peas

SIDNEY, Mont. – While some pulses have taken a downturn in interest from end-users, yellow peas continue to command attention from food ingredient buyers.
Wendell Rich, manager of ag operations for Ingredion Inc., talked to producers in Sidney, Mont., about the company’s search for peas with higher protein, especially yellow peas, to use as substitutes in food ingredients.
“Our interest is in pulse proteins, especially yellow peas,” Rich said.
In fact, Rich will be moving from Ingredion’s base in Indianapolis, Ind., to Saskatoon, Canada, in order to be in the heart of pulse country.
Ingredion is partnering with several companies in Canada on new technology to improve the functionality of pulse-based ingredients.
Initially focusing on yellow peas, the partners plan to utilize high-tech physical processing techniques to turn pulses into ingredients that will be available to food processors and manufacturers across the world.
Rich and Bill Franck, Montana State University research scientist at MSU’s Eastern Ag Research Center, are partnering on several different pea trials that could help producers increase protein in their yellow peas.
“Stepping to further our portfolio, we have moved into the plant-based protein world. Our first pursuit is yellow peas,” Rich said. “Our objective with trial work here at EARC is identifying varieties, cultural practices, and environments that promote protein,” he said.
Ingredion uses yellow peas and potentially other pulses to make ingredients for food.
As an example of what ingredients they make, Rich grabbed a bag of ice cream cups at Sidney’s field day, and flipped it over to read the label to producers.
“The ingredients we make on this ice cream at Ingredion are modified corn starch, high fructose corn syrup, xantham gum and guar gum,” Rich said, adding Ingredion is a leading global ingredients solutions company. “We are a food ingredient company, but we also produce ingredients for industrial processes.”
The company makes “colorants out of berries, fruits, and vegetables, along with flavorings,” he said. Ingredion also makes starch out of corn cassava, potatoes, and rice.
Rich said he has noticed that there are different areas in Montana that consistently produce higher protein products.
“That’s important to us because as you go through the extraction process, you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, so you need the high protein to start with so we can make the concentrates to replace the protein in many of the foods we eat,” Rich said.
There are foods on the market today that are soy protein products, but there are other dairy replacements that are primarily pulse proteins.
“That is where Montana becomes a very important partner in our processes,” he said.
There are several ongoing trials at EARC that are looking at various micronutrients to find out which are important for the production of protein and “the translocation of nutrients from plants into the fruiting body to raise protein,” Rich said.
EARC is conducting a pea fertility study in Sidney this year, in collaboration with Ingredion.
The trial is being replicated at the Richland site west of Scobey, Mont.
“We are looking to see if there are inputs we can put on our crop to bump the protein content,” Franck said. “We have about five different products (trials) out there.”
The different products being tested include seed treatments, boron studies at about 8 percent boron applied at flowering at different rates, and plant hormone trials.
“We have a cocktail of plant hormones that are also being applied at flowering, so those products are being mixed and matched and are in there at different rates,” he said. “In addition, we have two granular products that went down at planting.”
The first granular product is called Sul4r-Plus, applied at 100 pounds per acre, which is a controlled release granular sulfate product that also has calcium.
The second granular product is Sul4r-Plus, with added boron and zinc.
“All those treatments have a base granular rhizobium product, which we know is important for protein production in peas,” Franck said. “We have added a couple of controls in there where we have added nitrogen, either at planting or flowering, to see how N inputs influence things.”
With those trials, Franck said they have soil data from fall 2020 that notes their N is low at Sidney and their phosphorus is high.
“We have also taken soil samples prior to planting that have been sent off for evaluation, so we will have a full macro and micronutrient data set to go along with these trials,” he said.
They will also submit tissue samples for nutrient analysis.
“That should also give us some idea of what is going on in the soil prior to planting and how that is translating into nutrient levels in the plant,” Rich said. “In addition, that will tell us if any of these products are having an impact in terms of tissue levels of various nutrients.”