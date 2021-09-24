Food ingredient buyers on the search for high protein peas

SIDNEY, Mont. – While some pulses have taken a downturn in interest from end-users, yellow peas continue to command attention from food ingredient buyers.

Wendell Rich, manager of ag operations for Ingredion Inc., talked to producers in Sidney, Mont., about the company’s search for peas with higher protein, especially yellow peas, to use as substitutes in food ingredients.

“Our interest is in pulse proteins, especially yellow peas,” Rich said.

In fact, Rich will be moving from Ingredion’s base in Indianapolis, Ind., to Saskatoon, Canada, in order to be in the heart of pulse country.

Ingredion is partnering with several companies in Canada on new technology to improve the functionality of pulse-based ingredients.

Initially focusing on yellow peas, the partners plan to utilize high-tech physical processing techniques to turn pulses into ingredients that will be available to food processors and manufacturers across the world.

Rich and Bill Franck, Montana State University research scientist at MSU’s Eastern Ag Research Center, are partnering on several different pea trials that could help producers increase protein in their yellow peas.

“Stepping to further our portfolio, we have moved into the plant-based protein world. Our first pursuit is yellow peas,” Rich said. “Our objective with trial work here at EARC is identifying varieties, cultural practices, and environments that promote protein,” he said.

Ingredion uses yellow peas and potentially other pulses to make ingredients for food.