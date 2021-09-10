Glacier Hops Ranch pivots business from production to broker/dealer of crop

While Montana’s climate is absolutely ideal for growing malt barley, how does it fair for hops? Tom Britz, owner and CEO of Glacier Hops Ranch in Whitefish, Mont., set out to answer that question nearly 10 years ago.

While the vast majority of U.S. hop production is concentrated in Yakima Valley in Washington state, a MSU Extension agent in Flathead County suggested in 2012 that Britz look into growing hops since northwest Montana has a climate ideal for sustaining the crop.

At the time, craft brewing businesses were becoming wildly popular and were in need of hops for their seasonal brews, so Britz decided he would give the crop a try.

With some help from the Montana Growth Through Agriculture grant program, Britz actually established a hops research farm. He ended up growing 44 different hop varieties, testing them all for their ability to produce in the state.

Considered a part of the Cannabaceae family and therefore sharing select traits with hemp, hops must be respected for the amount of work the crop demands.

“This is the most capital- and labor-intensive crop you can grow,” Britz said.

Getting hops from seed to a finished product is quite the production. Hops grow on 18-foot-high trellises and each individual plant has to have 2-3 twines associated with them and the plants must be manually trained to grow up the twine.

Actually harvesting the crop is a whole other bear in and of itself. Once harvested, the actual hop cones must be dried for several hours, baled, and then the bales must be frozen. Next the bales are ran through a hammer mill and eventually a pelletizer. Needless to say, a good beer must be appreciated.