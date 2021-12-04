GoatMT to provide outreach, education about goat production in Montana

Bar 88 Consulting & Livestock, along with Brent Roeder, Montana State University (MSU) Extension sheep specialist, and MSU Extension agents Julianne Snedigar and Kellie Kahtani, have partnered together to offer a two-year goat production education program. Funded through a grant by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program, GoatMT aims to offer outreach and education about the potential successes of goat production in the state of Montana.

Whether looking for a way to diversify an operation or as starting point into livestock production, goats can offer producers some great opportunities, said Shylea Wingard, owner of Bar 88 Consulting & Livestock.

“We see an industry that has a lot of potential in Montana,” she said.

Goat meat is the most widely-consumed protein in the world. When it comes to the United States in particular, we are a country that is a net importer of goat meat. With a growing ethnic consumer demographic, the U.S. goat market is screaming for a stronger domestic supply source, according to Wingard.

“Since 2008, if you look at a supply/demand curve for goats, the market prices for goats has been on a steady, increasing, upward slope,” she explained.

Another aspect that makes goat production so attractive is their size. For beginning producers, goats offer a livestock production opportunity without the high input costs that are often associated with beef production. For those already established in the livestock industry, goats provide a restocking opportunity that is more efficient and less impactful on the range.