GoatMT to provide outreach, education about goat production in Montana

Bar 88 Consulting & Livestock, along with Brent Roeder, Montana State University (MSU) Extension sheep specialist, and MSU Extension agents Julianne Snedigar and Kellie Kahtani, have partnered together to offer a two-year goat production education program. Funded through a grant by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program, GoatMT aims to offer outreach and education about the potential successes of goat production in the state of Montana.
Whether looking for a way to diversify an operation or as starting point into livestock production, goats can offer producers some great opportunities, said Shylea Wingard, owner of Bar 88 Consulting & Livestock.
“We see an industry that has a lot of potential in Montana,” she said.
Goat meat is the most widely-consumed protein in the world. When it comes to the United States in particular, we are a country that is a net importer of goat meat. With a growing ethnic consumer demographic, the U.S. goat market is screaming for a stronger domestic supply source, according to Wingard.
“Since 2008, if you look at a supply/demand curve for goats, the market prices for goats has been on a steady, increasing, upward slope,” she explained.
Another aspect that makes goat production so attractive is their size. For beginning producers, goats offer a livestock production opportunity without the high input costs that are often associated with beef production. For those already established in the livestock industry, goats provide a restocking opportunity that is more efficient and less impactful on the range.
From an animal unit months (AUM) perspective, five goats are roughly equivalent to one cow. Goats are browsers and not grazers, approaching the landscape in much the same way a deer would, so they would not compete directly with cattle for forage sources. Their stocking rates also mean goats require less hay during the winter. From a diversification standpoint, goats provide a unique approach to economic risk mitigation.
“Goats can offer a chance to prop up fluctuating cattle prices. It’s all about living to fight another day and goats can be another tool for the tool box,” Wingard said.
Sharing these and other goat production insights is the whole goal of the GoatMT project. Wingard and her MSU Extension partners plan to begin offering classes, webinars, and field days in 2022 with an emphasis on marketing, production, and other relevant financial information crucial to beginning and/or expanding a sustainable goat operation.
In addition to offering educational outreach, GoatMT will provide a mentoring program. Once interested producers have established which direction they wish to take their goat production venture, GoatMT will be on hand to assist with formulating a successful business and production plan.
Wingard went on to emphasize, GoatMT will provide support for all aspects of goat production and they encourage producers to look at the possibilities associated with both goat meat and dairy production.
“It will be exciting to see where this project can go,” Wingard concluded.
For more information about GoatMT, please visit their website at www.goatmt.org, or e-mail them at GoatMT406@gmail.com.