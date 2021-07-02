Joe C. King and Sons Ranch wins Environmental Stewardship Award

Ten miles southwest of the central Montana town of Winnett lies the Joe C. King and Sons Ranch. The multi-generational cow/calf operation is now owned by Chris and Gari King. On June 10, at the Montana Stockgrowers Association’s (MSGA) annual mid-year meeting in Lewistown, the ranch was awarded the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Award.

For the Kings, ranching and grazing management has been a family affair. The ranch was started in the 1930s and for nearly 80 years it has survived wet years, dry years, and a drought in the early 1960s that was so bad the family was forced to liquidate their herd and build it again.

It was Chris’ father, Joe King, who began to critically examine commonplace grazing practices and question whether or not there was a better way to manage the land.

“When I was a kid, this country was all grazed in common. At least a dozen ranchers would turn out and everyone was just supposed to put out an appropriate number (of cows). It was just season-long grazing and the cattle kind of focused where they wanted to,” Chris said.

In the late 1960s, while grazing in common was being practiced, Joe was reading and learning about rest-rotation and other methods of grazing management. In the early 1970s, he approached the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and inquired if he could apply a rest-rotation grazing plan on his ranch.

The BLM was more than willing to work with Joe and help him fence off his grazing area. Reflecting on that time, Chris says that within a few years of employing a rest-rotation grazing system the family started to see positive results on their rangeland.