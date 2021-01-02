MAA Convention cancelled; online classes offered at Western College of Auctioneering

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Nick Bennett, vice president of Montana Auctioneer’s Association (MAA), said the organization decided not to hold the 2021 MAA Convention this January amid COVID-19 concerns.

“On a Dec. 20 conference call with board members, we decided not to hold the annual winter MAA Convention this year due to COVID-19 and the difficulties we would have with getting the members together,” Bennett said. “It’s unfortunate.”

The MAA may still hold its summer convention in 2021, but that is undecided right now.

“MAA members will miss getting together, but we understand why it can’t happen this year,” he said.

The MAA Convention is a get-together that is not just a fun event. There are contests that keep auctioneers involved in their careers, as well as a live auction for the community (the MAA moves its convention to different communities around the state) and educational events.

“It is a great networking tool for us. Everyone shares ideas,” Bennett said.

The MAA finds national speakers to bring in that are knowledgeable and well-versed in their auctioneering and/or related careers.

“The speakers we bring in are very beneficial to all of us,” he said.

This year, the convention had asked John and Billie Jo Schultz to speak. Billie Jo creates custom marketing plans for auctioneers as the owner of Auction Marketing Partners, and John is a 20-year marketing veteran working for Grafe Auction in Minnesota.

Bennett, the 2017 U.S. Bid-Calling Champion and an instructor at the Western College of Auctioneering, has some news of his own to announce.