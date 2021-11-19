Montana ag education instructor awarded for teaching excellence

By definition, an agriculture education teacher is an individual responsible for the education of agriculture, food science, and natural resources for students. Using these topics, ag education teachers can provide students with vital skills that are important in the ag industry.

Anyone who has ever been in ag education knows, however, that an ag teacher is more than that. They are bus drivers, speech coaches, life coaches and livestock haulers/groomers, and often, they become a very influential guiding hand in the lives of their students.

Casey Lunceford, ag education teacher and FFA advisor in Ronan, Mont., is all of the things mentioned above, and his inspiring educational efforts recently garnered the attention they deserve when he was awarded a Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Lunceford was one of 18 award recipients picked from a pool of over 700 applicants. Lunceford’s prize package included $50,000 – $15,000 of which was personally awarded to him while the other $35,000 will be used in his agriculture education program.

“Casey Lunceford and the Ronan agricultural education program are shining examples of what Montana agricultural education and Montana FFA are doing for students,” said Gwynn Simeniuk, Montana FFA Foundation Executive Director, in a press release.

Born and raised in Stevensville, Mont., Lunceford had a rather non-traditional path to becoming an ag education teacher. His degree is in Business Marketing and he spent 10 years in the log home industry. When the 2008 recession hit, Lunceford looked for a career change. Growing up, Lunceford was involved in FFA and he had been part of rekindling the FFA alumni organization in his hometown, so when an ag teacher position became available in Big Timber, Lunceford jumped at the opportunity.