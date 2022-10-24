Montana Department of Ag looks at developing ‘Ag Corps’ program

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is exploring the possibility of developing an “Ag Corps” similar to the “AmeriCorps” program that would give young people the opportunity to be involved in agriculture and natural resource projects in Montana.

Through a $60,000 planning grant from the Montana Commission on Community Service, MDA has hired a consultant to assess the department needs for the next 10 months and produce a report outlining the possibilities.

The idea of an “Ag Corps” program has a lot of potential to bring fresh faces into what Jasmine Chaffee, MDA state weed coordinator, calls a “dwindling field.”

“There are other state departments that have active AmeriCorps programs, like Montana Fish and Wildlife, and we would like to mimic what they are doing,” she said. “We would ideally like to bring in 5-10 people every year who would be able to work out in the community on various projects and hopefully end up staying in agriculture, as ag is a bit of a dwindling field.”

The AmeriCorps program was created by President Clinton in 1993 and offers full-time, often paid, volunteer opportunities for Americans over 18 years old with community and service organizations. The goal of the program is to “improve lives, strengthen communities, and foster civic engagement through service and volunteering.”

Chaffee said the areas where MDA could offer opportunities for an “Ag Corps” are numerous.

“When people think of ag, they mostly think of farming and ranching, but there is so much more than that and it keeps expanding,” she noted. “We have a beekeeping program, organics, pesticide education, marketing, nurseries, noxious weed control and lots of other areas.”

One of the areas that could be appealing to young people is the development of a drone program that would help MDA monitor fields that are becoming weed free certified or other vegetation monitoring programs.

“We also could use some help on more stakeholder surveys and listening sessions to know how to best serve the agricultural communities in Montana,” she added.

The popularity of AmeriCorps programs in Montana is shown by the numbers.

According to the Montana Commission on Community Service, more than 10,000 AmeriCorps members have served over 11 million hours in the state since 1994. In August 2019, AmeriCorps announced that Montana ranked sixth in the nation in producing AmeriCorps members. For more information on AmeriCorps programs in Montana, visit serve.mt.gov.