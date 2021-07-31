Montana Fair returns in full force after smaller event in 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana Fair returns this summer from Friday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 21, offering fairgoers no shortage of week-long entertainment.

With ag shows, 4-H/FFA live animal exhibits, PRCA rodeos, and contests and concerts for the whole family, this year’s Montana Fair is a can’t-miss event.

In its 105th year, some 227,000 farmers, ranchers, and rural and city families are expected to visit the Montana Fair this year.

During COVID in 2020, FFA and 4-H shows and other events were cancelled or closed to the public at the Montana Fair. The smaller fair, including the carnival, only saw a third of its normal attendance, but fair personnel are planning for a return to a big fair this summer.

“Last year, we couldn’t have as big of a fair, but we are very excited about the Montana Fair this year – we’re looking forward to getting back up to speed,” said Anne Gauer, communications specialist for the fair.

Gauer cautioned they would still have COVID precautions.

“We’ll still have COVID precautions, such as hand washing stations, but we are still planning to have all the regular events,” she said.

Events that formerly were held at the grandstands, in particular the concerts and rodeos, will be held at different locations. In the future, there will be an all-new Montana Fair fairgrounds to look forward to. The county and MetraPark have been working on a design overhaul so the grandstands have been taken down and won’t be available for this year’s fair.