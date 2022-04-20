Montana FFA holds successful state convention

The 92nd Montana FFA State Convention took place March 30 through April 2, 2022. The first full-scale state convention in two years, Montana FFA welcomed 1,350 members and guests to the Montana State University campus for this event. For four days, FFA members competed in career development events, leadership development events, showcased their supervised agricultural experiences, participated in workshops and felt the excitement that surrounds full-scale general sessions.

The Montana FFA State Convention has always been the pinnacle event for FFA members across the state. Montana FFA consists of 101 chapters which support roughly 5,000 members. Having to go without a full-scale convention the past two years has been trying, so this year Montana FFA stopped at nothing to provide members with the experience they so badly deserve.

There was one notable change that happened at the convention this year – for the first time the general sessions were held in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The new location was met with positive reviews by members, advisors, and convention guests.

“It was awesome to have the sessions in the Fieldhouse. The way they had it set up will just give us room to grow – because our conventions are going to grow – because Montana FFA is on fire,” said Cali Rooney, agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor in Rapleje, Mont.

Rooney has been teaching at Rapleje for the past few years, but this was the first convention she was able to attend as an advisor. One member of her chapter competed in the Talent Contest this year. Rooney said her absolute favorite part of convention was getting to see her students soak in the experience for the first time.

“Getting to share convention with my students for the first time was my favorite. Getting to watch them go from shy and timid and nervous to ‘Mrs. Rooney, I want to run for a state office someday’ was pretty incredible,” she reflected.

While sessions and workshops associated with the convention are member favorites, the true meaning of the gathering is to crown the CDE and LDE winners that will represent Montana at National FFA Convention this fall.

Joliet FFA was the winning Agriculture Sales, Agronomy, and Conduct of Meetings team. Big Timber FFA also dominated, taking home top honors in the Mechanics and Livestock Judging CDEs. Kalispell FFA walked away as the top team in Horse Evaluation and Farm Business Management CDEs, as well. Shepherd FFA won Parliamentary Procedure; Wibaux is the state winner in the Agricultural Communications CDE; Corvallis FFA won in Agriculture Issues; and Park City FFA won the state Marketing Plan CDE. Mission Valley won the Forestry CDE and Miles City won Floriculture.

Rounding out the team winners was Missoula, winning the Meats Evaluation CDE and Food Science, with Beaverhead FFA winning Vet Science.

For the individual speaking events, Brighton Lane from Huntley Project FFA won Prepared Public Speaking; Claire Murnin from Shepherd won Extemporaneous Speaking; Brylinn Olstad, also from Shepherd, won Creed Speaking; and Riley Jones from Miles City won Junior Creed Speaking.

Overall Agriscience winners included Animal Systems: Faith Berou and Kara Conley, Missoula; Power and Technology Systems: Matthias Reifer, Simms; Environmental Sciences and Natural Resources: Emily Barcus, Corvallis; Plant Systems: Theodore Van Deren, Beaverhead; Food Products and Processing Systems: Brogen Zumbrun and Ayden Estes, Simms.

All of these teams and individuals will represent Montana at the 2022 National FFA Convention this fall in Indianapolis, Ind.

For the fourth year in a row, the Beaverhead FFA Chapter from Dillon took home the title of Star Chapter. Claire Murnin from Shepherd was named Star Greenhand (outstanding freshman) with Delaney Modderman from Kalispell being announced as the Star in Agribusiness. Montana’s Star in Agriculture Placement went to Mackenzie Serrano from Roundup, and Claire Standley from Missoula earned the title of Star Farmer.

Finally, the team sweepstakes title went to the Kalispell FFA Chapter followed by Big Timber in second and Missoula in third. The sweepstakes award recognizes the chapter who places highest in four of the five major state convention competitions. The individual sweepstakes winner was Ethan Bay from Kalispell followed by Gus Turner from Missoula in second and Shaun Billingsley from Missoula in third.

At the conclusion of the convention, eight new State FFA Officers were announced. The 2022-23 Montana FFA State Officers are: Brighton Lane, president, from Huntley Project; Jaylea Lunceford, secretary, from Ronan; Mackenzie Serrano, reporter, from Roundup; Olivia Collins, first vice president, from Joliet; Phillip Prewett, second vice president, from Park City; Kyelynn Coombe, sentinel, from Joliet; Riley Larson, treasurer, from Conrad; and Anthony Hernandez, parliamentarian, from Lodge Grass.

FFA makes a positive difference in the life of its members and the 2022 Montana FFA State Convention was nothing short of a huge success.

