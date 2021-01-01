Montana Highland Lamb markets quality lambs

In the foothills of the Tobacco Root Mountains, Dave and Jenny Scott, co-owners of Montana Highland Lamb, raise sheep on grass through regenerative ag, producing high quality lamb.

“We raise 220 ewes on 32 acres of irrigated pastures, producing some 330 lambs a year – marketing 270 lambs with others kept as replacements,” said Dave Scott.

Scott, who is also a livestock specialist with the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT), was a panelist on the farmer panel for the Western Meat School.

Today, the Scotts direct market all the lambs they produce. They sell out to their leading markets two months before their new market lamb crop arrives.

Their lamb business started off slowly.

In 2009, Scott said they began direct marketing their lamb, selling 13 of them.

“We sold mostly to friends to see if our lamb was worth selling,” he said.

Through selling and working at farmers’ markets for the next decade, the Scotts learned a lot about the kind of lamb meat customers were wanting to purchase, and the lamb meat chefs wanted to prepare for a fine dining experience in restaurants.

“We were meeting chefs and other people, finding out what people wanted,” Scott said.

In 2010, Dave and Jenny prepared samples of the cuts of lambs the chefs said they were interested in. They took the samples of lamb meat to more than 100 restaurants in the Bozeman/Big Sky area.

“Two weeks later, we called everyone (we had taken samples to) and about 16-17 percent of those replied they were interested. Half of them became our customers,” he said.