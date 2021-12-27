Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals returns to Four Seasons Arena in 2022

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – It is rodeo time again in the Electric City. After a one-year hiatus, the 43rd annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals will return to Great Falls on Jan. 13-15. Montana’s top rodeo athletes will compete for the title of circuit champion and the chance to compete at the coveted Ram Circuit Finals later on in the spring.

In 2021, due to COVID restrictions, the Circuit Finals were held in Kalispell, Mont., at Majestic Valley Arena. Rodeo and event organizers stepped up to the plate despite an unprecedented year and were able to pull off another spectacular rodeo for contestants and their families.

“I really want to thank Majestic Valley for what they did for us last year,” stated Jack Stensland, president of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals.

This year’s Circuit Finals will offer its traditional rodeo excitement but with a few new and exciting elements.

The first change of note is the fact that the rodeo will start on a Thursday and conclude with a Saturday evening go-round. Moving the rodeo up a day in the week will allow travelers and rodeo contestants the entire day of Sunday to drive home.

With the schedule shuffle, the Calcutta, for the second and third go-rounds, will take place at the Heritage Inn on Friday, Jan. 14, starting at 2 p.m. The Calcutta is a Circuit Finals tradition and a social event that will not want to be missed.

The biggest change to the 2022 Circuit Finals is the addition of breakaway roping to the rodeo event lineup. In recent years, breakaway roping has exploded in popularity and the fast-paced roping event affords women an opportunity to compete in one more event at rodeos. This year, 12 women will rope their hearts out for three rounds in the hopes of being crowned the first-ever Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Champion Breakaway Roper.