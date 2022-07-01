Montana rancher discusses his 15-step drought plan

MALTA, Mont. – Drought has drastically affected the western regions of the country, with north central Montana counties experiencing severe drought for the second year in a row, and in some cases, for five years in a row.

Ranchers have had to search deep for what they could do to find grass, ensure they have the winter hay supplies they need and keep the cowherd intact.

At the recent “When in Drought… Real Talk with Ranchers” webinar, organized by Good Grazing Makes Cent$, a new program of the Society for Range Management, Malta-area rancher Dale Veseth, a third-generation cow/calf operator with his wife, Janet, and a member of Ranchers Stewardship Alliance (RSA), spoke about his experiences with drought in north central Montana and shared the 15-step drought response plan he utilizes on his ranch.

Martin Townsend, RSA conservation coordinator, explained RSA was a rancher organization based out of north central Montana. He oversees the group’s conservation program.

“We work with about 60 ranchers in Montana, including Dale Veseth, on active conservation plans that address wildlife needs that in practice turn out to be a ranch improvement project. We do things such as grass seedings, livestock pipelines, and fencing,” Townsend said.

In 2022, Townsend has talked to more than 200 people who most often wanted to find out about water systems to help their ranches.

“Through that work in about a third of Montana, I have gotten a good look at people’s decision making on drought. I am seeing some panic. We set records for the worst drought ever in 2017, broke those last year, and are working on breaking those again this year,” he said. “It is important to focus on things you can control and make decisions that will benefit you not only this year, but next year, as well.”

Townsend said there are hayfields in north central Montana that are not growing this year.

“It has gotten that bad again,” he said.

He noted one tool that can help ranchers who are wondering about their grassland (and other information on rangeland) is the “Rangeland Analysis Platform” tool, which is located at rangelands.app.

“It has a current growth cycle in it that calculates every 16 days. If you hold the bar graph on it, it will show you the percent of average (precipitation),” he said.

During last year’s dry summer, Veseth tackled many issues that cropped up during the drought, including issues with water quality, the cow herd, and fencing.

“We actually have some reservoirs on our ranch that date back to the 1930s that were used for household water for some of the community, and they are dry this year,” he said.

Veseth began writing down ideas for mitigating drought, saying that through the years he has found that “the more things you have written down and planned, the better things will go.” He hopes other ranchers that have ideas for drought mitigation come forward and share them because, “peer to peer is the best way we can get through drought.”

“Drought is fairly common in our neck of the woods. We are in a 12.5-inch rainfall zone here, but we keep better records on the ranch. For the last 62 years, our variation goes from 22 inches of rain to less than 6.5 inches of rain,” he said. “So you look like a pretty good rancher when you are in a 15-plus precip, but when you fall below that 9-inch rainfall, you don’t. I wrote down things that worked for me, and I have comments that my grandfather said to me.”

Veseth, whose ranch was still in drought as the summer began, shared his 15-step drought plan:

1)Plan for drought

Due to the variation that in two of 10 years, we are going to either be in drought or be in low enough production, we need to plan for drought,” Veseth said.

Veseth said his grandfather gave him some good advice on planning for drought when he was about 8 years old.

“Some of the first ranch advice I got from my grandfather was that you should have an extra year’s supply of grass and hay on hand, because one of these years, you are going to need it,” he said. “I realized that was my grandfather’s drought plan.”

His grandfather had lived through the Dirty 30s, and there were windstorms blowing the soil around and people wondered if the grass would ever grow again.

“He gave me the advice because he had seen some really hard times,” Veseth said.

2) Have a well-planned grazing management system that utilizes good range management practices

“A simple way to do this would be a ‘twice-over’ system. We like to go over our pastures as a time control when they are in active growth,” he said. “When we come back, we will take the designated AUM (amount of forage needed by an animal unit (AU) grazing for one month).”

He says ranchers should take one-half AUMs (AUM and grazing days) during the growing season and one-half during the dormant grazing season and graze all pasture land twice (twice-over system.

“Use the largest herds possible to reduce the length of grazing duration of a given pasture, increase animal impact, and lengthen recovery periods,” he said.

He adds that ranchers should rotate season of use during the grazing scheme; defer grazing in riparian areas during the summer; winter graze to improve range trend; and monitor range trends to evaluate management plans and practices as a feedback loop to management changes.

Ranchers should seek professional assistance through Extension, agencies, conservation and/or private consultants, and keep good historical records of grazing history, precipitation, and conditions.

3) Be involved in the CRP program

Veseth suggests ranchers maintain acres in CRP for income stream and emergency haying and grazing programs.

“We were able to take part in a CRP program for the income and it gives us some more flexibility during drought years,” he said. “The ranch usually grazes CRP for maintenance in the spring. The cows seem to eat through the old growth to get the green underneath at this time. We usually put calving cows on CRP for good calf protection, and we are also resting our other range during this crucial growth period.”

Veseth tries to graze CRP at home and leases outside contracts for hay for simplicity during drought.

4) Keep or buy yearlings or light calves

Veseth’s ranch maintains a yearling enterprise on 15-20 percent of the grazing animal units. In a destocking situation, these cattle will be the first sold on the market and never put on grass.

“I would recommend keeping or buying light calves,” he said. “Heifers receive smaller discounts as they grow.”

5) Maintain a forage insurance policy annually

“This costs our ranch $4,500 annually and is a business deduction,” Veseth said. “Most years you never see that money again. These policies are subsidized by the government to pay out more than is paid in. Theoretically, you should get your premium and more in a drought disaster year.”

6) Maintain a rangeland insurance policy annually

“This costs the ranch about $10,000 a year and is precipitation insurance. We sign up for the spring months as this accounts for one-half of our annual precipitation,” he said.

7) Figure out water distribution on the ranch

Water distribution is the “biggest problem to grazing management in the semi-arid regions of the world,” Veseth said. “Cattle don’t like to travel more than one mile from the water source or a half-mile in rough country.”

Drought only complicates the matter, he added. Wells on the ranch are 800-1,000 feet deep and cost from $25,000-30,000 per well, while pipeline costs of $2 per foot.

“In drought situations, water becomes more critical in making range decisions. On the ranch currently, we have many permanent dugouts and reservoirs, but about 75 percent of them are now dry,” he said. “So we have been using pipelines and have gotten into the water trucking business.”

One of the problems the Veseths have had is that service vendors are so busy.

“You might be a couple of years away from a completed project,” he said. “During drought on the ranch, we try to contract with a track hoe to clean silted-in pits. Our average cost per pit is currently $1,800. New pits cost around $3,000.”

8) Innovation on the ranch

Veseth’s ranch has a couple of portable water storage tanks (10,000 and 2,500 gallons) to remotely run off wells or use a solar pump to pump out a reservoir or pit.

“Anything portable you can do helps. Last year, we put in about 39,000 feet of pipeline with 18 different hydrants on it. What was really killing us was trying to get all the tanks set,” he said.

He purchased two portable water systems, a portable 3,000-gallon inventory with a 400-gallon drinker that he picks up and move with his bale bed.

“That has really saved us this year,” he said. “Anything that keeps you flexible will really help.”

They use a solar pump for some of the low dugouts, and although it is expensive, it works well.

The Veseths use electric fence to fence off low water sources so the cattle won’t “muck them up.”

“This will keep the water source in better condition for a longer period of time. Herding, lick tubs, and minerals help pull cattle to poor distribution areas,” he said.

9) Test water and feed sources

Drought will stress annual forages and lead to high nitrates. Maturity of the crop usually reduces the level of the nitrates. Stagnant, low water should be tested for Total Dissolved Solids (TDS).

“It is critical to test all your water and feed sources,” he said. “In very high stress times, we haven’t had running water for three years here, so we are worried about water quality. It is important to take precautions.”

High TDS can cause brain polio and other health issues in cattle. It is advisable to supplement high thiamine in mineral and feed.

10) Take advantage of annuals, biennials, and weeds for grazing when palatable

“We flash-graze cheatgrass before pre-heading and cattle will select for it in our perennial cool season range,” Veseth said.

He also suggests grazing crested wheatgrass in native pasture early when cattle select for it.

“If we get weeds, rotate to them. In sweet clover years, graze until the yellow is gone and move on,” he said.

If you can’t, he suggests grazing weeds around the corral or on meadows before maturity, and then swathing while green and before seed set and then windrow grazing later.

Domestic pastures are known to withstand more severe grazing than native pasture, Veseth pointed out.

11) Graze hayland and buy winter feed or seek off-ranch wintering opportunities

Veseth doesn’t hay when the tonnage is less than 3/4 of a ton. An estimation of grazing hay meadows should produce 750 AUMs in the grazing season.

“Hayland goes into our grazing program and our AUMs have to be made out of something else,” he said.

12) Wean early

Weaning early can reduce cow requirements by 20 percent and feeding the calf directly can provide more efficient gains.

13) Use culling strategies

Veseth suggests market culling livestock in a timely manner during drought conditions or placing them in a feedlot that is not located in drought-stricken areas.

14) Cull for productivity in the herd

His culling strategy to maintain a productive cowherd includes: cull all non-productive animals first – yearling heifers usually make up approximately 20 percent of ranch AUMs; cull all old cows/pairs; cull all old bulls; cull poor functioning and/or poor performing cows (those with poor feet, legs, udders and/or disposition).

15) Implement best management practices for efficiency

Veseth suggests ranchers test and formulate feed rations and mineral packages to optimize cost of production. Have a vaccination program to address cattle death loss and morbidity to optimize the cost of production.

Implement crossbreeding with five or more breed composites to maintain maximum heterosis, which will raise production per unit by 35-40 percent.

Ranchers should select for cattle with good residual feed intake; excellent maternal index if retaining replacements; and excellent terminal index if marketing all progeny.

He also suggests utilizing ionophores to reduce death loss, disease, intestinal disorders, the age of puberty and methane production unless compensated for all the above cost and the opportunity cost of that value. Ionophores can also increase feed efficiency and average daily gain.

Townsend wanted to let ranchers know that the 15-step plan was designed by Veseth for his ranch.

“This plan is specific to Veseth’s ranch, but there are some things in it that other ranchers may want to consider using,” Townsend said.

The drought panel was moderated by Dave Voth, a ranch manager in Nevada, who experienced drought on his operation in 2021 and is still in drought.

“We manage a cow/calf operation mostly on public ground and I am in a drought like you are,” Voth said.

When Voth’s wife was expecting, he realized he needed to make more money on the ranch.

“That is when I got into grass. I realized it was the grass that really takes care of these cows I love. Then I realized it was the soil that takes care of the grass that takes care of the cows I love,” Voth said. “But none of that matters if you can’t make money at it.”

Voth believes it all works together in a synergistic way: the soil, grass, cows and making money, and that is what the Good Grazing Makes Cent$ program is all about.

Good Grazing Makes Cent$ was launched by the Society for Range Management in January 2022 to provide practical, applicable, and economically feasible range management solutions which can ultimately improve productivity of the land and the bottom dollar of the ranch through conversation and collaboration between range scientists and ranchers. Membership is $75 per year or $50 to individuals that are members of participating livestock associations. For more information, see goodgrazing.org.

