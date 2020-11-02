Andee Baker served Montana FFA as the 2019-20 State Treasurer, but when the time came to retire her state corduroy jacket at the end of her officer year, Baker still felt she had a message to spread and service yet to give. The young leader, originally from the Park City FFA, later ran and was selected to represent Montana FFA as their National FFA Officer Candidate.
As a state FFA officer, Baker had the opportunity to make an impact as a leader. She never took that responsibility lightly and choose to use her position to help spread a message of acceptance. She has built upon that message now as a national officer candidate, reminding members there is always a home for them in the FFA.
“I want every member to be able to find peace and purpose in FFA,” Baker said.
The inspiration for this message traces back to Baker’s early years as a chapter FFA member. Like most small town high school students, she was involved heavily in sports. She sustained a really bad knee injury her junior year of high school, ultimately curtailing her senior year of sports participation. While stuck at home and healing from the injury, Baker’s fellow FFA chapter members were constantly checking in on her, reminding her she was supported.
“This experience helped me realize FFA is about more than competition. It is about friendships and lifetime memories,” she said.
As a leader, Baker has become very open about the battles she has fought and overcome through mental health. There have been times in her life when uncertainty, depression and anxiety have weighed heavily on her young mind, but she found support, strength and inner peace through her participation in FFA. She explained that the mindset and values taught through the FFA were exactly what she needed, when she needed it. She hopes to offer that same sort of encouragement to not only FFA members, but agriculturalists in general.
Baker first choose to speak publically about mental health awareness during her state officer retiring address. She admits she was nervous to tell her story, unsure how her audience would react. Montana’s State FFA Convention was delivered virtually this year and Baker was taken aback when nearly 20 Montana FFA members reached out to her after she gave her speech. Many confided that they too were battling mental health troubles and they asked for Baker’s help and insight as they talked through their struggles.
“That really solidified that I need to go bigger with this,” she said.
According to the World Health Organization, one in four people struggle with mental health at some point in their lives. Using that statistic, Baker figurers that means around 190,000 FFA members are coping with those struggles. That humbling number keeps driving Baker to bring light to the situation.
“I realized I can create more happiness through awareness of mental health. I just feel that this is my calling to help members and destigmatize this,” she added.
Mental health awareness in the agriculture community has slowly been brought to the surface more and more. Talking openly about an illness that cannot be visibly seen is often not encouraged, but Baker advocates it is okay to not be okay all the time.
After months of practice and self-reflection, Baker began national officer interviews on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Of course, this unprecedented year means the entire interview process was done remotely via a virtual platform. In fact, the entire 93rd National FFA Convention was a virtual experience.
Baker was one of 38 former state FFA officers vying for a national office. On the evening of Oct. 22, the top 22 candidates advancing to phase two of the interview process were announced. Baker did not advance to the next round, but even so, Baker is at peace with the outcome.
Through the process of preparing to run for national office, Baker discovered the end goal was so much bigger then actually getting a national office position. She admits she has learned so much about herself through this journey and the new found self-discovery has led to a major change at MSU.
“I am currently a double-major in political science and ag communication. At semester, I plan to change that political science major to psychology because in my life I want to advocate for mental health in the agriculture industry as a whole,” Baker said.
They say that life is about the journey and not the destination, Baker’s FFA career is a testament to that saying. She hopes to encourage those she interacts with to find a peaceful purpose.