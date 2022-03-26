Montana State University releases four new varieties

Montana State University (MSU) recently announced the release of four new small grain varieties. These varieties will be planted for foundation seed this spring and are on track to be available to producers for the 2024 growing year.
Officially named MT Cowgirl, MSU’s new forage barley has a lot to offer growers and producers. A cross between Lavina and CDC Cowboy, this new awnless barley variety is superior to its parentage in terms of forage tonnage.
“With what we went through last year with the drought and the lack of forage, the release of MT Cowgirl is fairly significant,” articulated Doug Holen, manager of the MSU Foundation Seed program.
In addition to being a higher-yielding variety, MT Cowgirl will also provide a longer grain-fill period. These characteristics make MT Cowgirl a sensible choice for Montana growers.
Also in this release class is a new semi-dwarf spring durum, known as MTD18313 (313), for the time being. There are not many semi-dwarf spring durum varieties on the market today, so 313 will have some unique characteristics to offer producers. Being shorter in stature, this novel variety will be more resistant to sawflies and lodging while also offering high yield and test weight potential under dryland conditions. All of 313’s attributes come in addition to the superior pasta qualities MSU durum varieties are already known for.
Another spring durum variety released is MTD18348 (348). This variety will also stand out in terms of its test weight potential. 348 offers low grain cadmium accumulation, but also high protein strength. With excellent semolina qualities, 348 will be a superior overall durum variety that bests ones already released from MSU.
“Anything we release has to be better then something we already have. Everything we release has something that is novel or unique that makes it more desirable and beneficial for Montana producers,” Holen explained.
Continuing, Holen said 348 will be a very recognizable variety as it sports black awns.
Also released this year is variety MTS18149 (149), a hard red winter wheat. An improvement on MSU’s variety, Loma, 149 is a semi-solid stem variety that will perform well under slight sawfly pressure. Offering increased yield potential and aluminum tolerance, 149 is poised to perform well in Montana.
“We are seeing a large shifting in soil pH. 149 has the aluminum tolerance genes in it, so it will do better than others in low pH soils,” Holen said.
Additionally, 149 will have great end-use characteristic like high falling numbers and water absorption, strong mix times, and low PPO activity.
Varieties MTD18313, MTD18348, and MTS18149 have yet to be officially named. Producers across Montana are currently voting on their favorite titles for these newest additions.
Developing new varieties for Montana producers is a job taken very seriously by MSU’s plant breeders as they must be astute to the needs of growers across the state while also being highly responsive to environmental challenges and changes in market trends.
These four new releases are statewide releases that have been extensively studied at MSU’s various research stations across the state. Although the varieties may thrive better in certain specific locations, all four of these new small grain varieties are developed by Montanans, for Montanans.