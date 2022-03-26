Montana State University releases four new varieties

Montana State University (MSU) recently announced the release of four new small grain varieties. These varieties will be planted for foundation seed this spring and are on track to be available to producers for the 2024 growing year.

Officially named MT Cowgirl, MSU’s new forage barley has a lot to offer growers and producers. A cross between Lavina and CDC Cowboy, this new awnless barley variety is superior to its parentage in terms of forage tonnage.

“With what we went through last year with the drought and the lack of forage, the release of MT Cowgirl is fairly significant,” articulated Doug Holen, manager of the MSU Foundation Seed program.

In addition to being a higher-yielding variety, MT Cowgirl will also provide a longer grain-fill period. These characteristics make MT Cowgirl a sensible choice for Montana growers.

Also in this release class is a new semi-dwarf spring durum, known as MTD18313 (313), for the time being. There are not many semi-dwarf spring durum varieties on the market today, so 313 will have some unique characteristics to offer producers. Being shorter in stature, this novel variety will be more resistant to sawflies and lodging while also offering high yield and test weight potential under dryland conditions. All of 313’s attributes come in addition to the superior pasta qualities MSU durum varieties are already known for.

Another spring durum variety released is MTD18348 (348). This variety will also stand out in terms of its test weight potential. 348 offers low grain cadmium accumulation, but also high protein strength. With excellent semolina qualities, 348 will be a superior overall durum variety that bests ones already released from MSU.