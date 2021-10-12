MSU awards Taylor Brown with honorary doctorate

In recognition of his work as a rancher, business owner, farm broadcaster and former Montana legislator, Taylor Brown will be receiving an honorary doctorate from Montana State University. A selfless supporter of 4-H, FFA, and all things MSU, Brown is deeply humbled by this award.

Born in Sheridan, Wyo., Brown moved with his family to a ranch outside the small eastern Montana hamlet of Sand Springs in 1960. Growing up in such a rural landscape and attending a one-room school house through his eighth grade year, Brown had no early aspirations of being the public figure he is today. The paradigm of his life began to change, however, when he started attending high school in Lewistown, Mont.

“When I started high school, I got into FFA, and the FFA experience, like it did for a lot of us, helped give me the tools to succeed at about everything I can do today,” Brown reflected.

It seemed that Brown was a naturally articulate speaker. During his junior year of high school, he won the state FFA Prepared Public Speaking contest, and although that award was but the tip of the iceberg for Brown in terms of speaking engagements, it was a serendipitous experience.

After high school, Brown attended MSU where he became very involved in the Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) Fraternity. Much like FFA shaped his formative years, Brown credits AGR with giving him the leadership, public speaking, and lifelong connections he needed to be successful in his adult and professional career.

After graduating from MSU with a degree in animal science, Brown returned home to the family ranch. In 1979, family friend, Conrad Burns, approached Brown and asked him to come work as a farm broadcaster. It was an opportunity Brown couldn’t pass up, and the rest, as they say, is history.