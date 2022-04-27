MSU grad examines Ventenata control methods

Ventenata dubia, also referred to as just Ventenata, is an invasive annual grass that continues to be an increasing problem across the state of Montana. Due to its high silica content, Ventenata is not palatable to livestock and thus far it has proven to be very difficult to control. Currently found in 24 counties, Ventenata was listed as a noxious weed in Montana in 2019.

Zach Fighter, a graduate student in Montana State University’s Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences in the College of Agriculture, comes from a rangeland ecology background, which sparked an interest in noxious weeds as he entered graduate school.

Raised on the Crow Reservation in Big Horn County, Fighter caught wind that Ventenata was becoming more and more prevalent across the landscape he grew up on.

“I got word from people at the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) that they had been out scouting in fields and talking to landowners and they were saying that Ventenata was something that was relatively new in the area and they didn’t really know the impacts,” Fighter said.

Since Ventenata’s encroachment was fairly new in Big Horn County, Fighter got to thinking that now may be the perfect time to try and control it – before the weed gets out of hand. That question inspired his graduate research project. With co-advisors Jane Mangold and Scott Powell, Fighter is exploring the best way to chemically control Ventenata.

His research is comparing the herbicides indaziflam and imazapic. Indaziflam is applied before Ventenata germinates and research has shown it offers control for up to three years. Imazapic is applied after Ventenata germinates with an average control of only one year.

In addition to comparing these two chemicals, Fighter is also examining which method of application – ground or air – is the best method for control. To study this, he is applying the herbicides using different water carrier rates. Ground application is mimicked by a high water rate (15 gallons per acre), while aerial application is mimicked by low water rate (5 gallons per acre).

“When you are looking to manage this species, you are going to want to use aerial application so you can cover a larger area. We are looking to see if the aerial application and rate has just as much control or somewhat similar control to the ground application,” he explained.

To make these comparisons, Fighter has four research sights on the Crow Reservation. The sights are divided into a split block design – allowing him to easily compartmentalize and compare the herbicides and the different water carrier rates.

Fighter applied indaziflam in August of 2021 using the different water carrier rates and he applied the imazapic in November. To measure the effectiveness of the chemicals and water carrier rates, he will be using remote sensing technology this summer to assess the health and vigor of the Ventenata plants.

While time will ultimately tell in Fighter’s research. He does predict that Ventenata will be reduced under both chemical treatments, but with the indaziflam offering the best overall control.

Since Ventenata really hasn’t been studied that much in Big Horn County, Fighter hopes his research will offer control method solutions and ultimately allow landowners and the BIA to get ahead of Ventenata before it becomes an overwhelming issue.

