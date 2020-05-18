Matt Pierson is a rancher in central Montana, just outside of Livingston. In addition to his cattle operation, Pierson serves as president of the Livingston Youth Soccer Association and is the girls varsity soccer coach for Park High School.
Being so vested in the community has allowed Pierson to easily notice people were struggling and the impact of the coronavirus made it that much worse. Pierson wasn’t comfortable sitting back. He wanted to help and that is when an idea struck him.
“I decided I was overthinking this a lot. I realized we had cows, it’s what we do for a living, so I started to make some phone calls to see if I could get cows processed into hamburger and get them donated out, and if I could find the animals,” Pierson said.
Pierson’s phone calls proved that both of his questions were quite possible. In fact, his brain child of donating beef to local food banks basically exploded overnight. The Park County Community Foundation stepped up and offered to assist Pierson in setting up a fund, and from there, things started falling together in rapid fashion.
“In the first 26-30 hours, we ended up with about six animals and $6,000 to pay for the processing. I started to push it and wrote a really basic letter to Spur Line, the local feed store in Livingston, and they were kind enough to send it out to their customers. So, within 48 hours, we had a lot more cows and about $12,000,” he explained.
It was decided that hamburger would be the best form of meat to donate. It is quick and easy to process, in addition to being convenient for food banks and other charity food organizations like Meals on Wheels and Loaves and Fishes to cook and deliver. Furthermore, focusing on hamburger allows for a wider range of cattle to be processed that way donated animals do not have to be limited to prime fed steers.
Pierson estimated by the end of the first full week of May that 6,000 pounds of ground beef had been donated to food banks and food charity organizations throughout the area.
The meat is locally-raised and processed at facilities in Livingston and Big Timber. The funds generated pay for the processing, which means the small, independent processors are getting economic stimulation. The donated money also allows the meat to be donated, free of charge, to the food banks and other organizations.
“Local beef, local donations, local processors and local people receiving help” is the theme Pierson is hoping to strike home with.
Pierson’s efforts have impacted his community in a big way. For example, the local resource center has been able to literally double the amount of beef they can offer to families in need. Before, they could only give families one pound of meat per week. They now can offer two pounds.
This whole process has really opened Pierson’s eyes. He is glad the donations are allowing more meat to get to those in need, but he feels this coronavirus has really drawn to light issues in the animal protein supply chain. Beef is expensive and therefore even some food banks can’t afford to have any on their shelves. Accesses to quality meat, Pierson discovered, may not be that easy for some.
“As producers and as a state, we are missing it here. I’m just hoping with some of this we can start to get people to understand what is going on and fix some of these smaller issues we are seeing,” he said.
This producer cooperative in Park County is really a microcosm, showcasing there are bigger issues at stake. Pierson says that maybe there are other ways beef can make it from farm to plate, and along the way the local producer, small butchers and local communities can be impacted in a positive way.
Pierson’s idea may have started relatively small, but he doesn’t think it should end there. In between the day-to-day duties of running a ranch, Pierson is hard at work trying to take his idea statewide. With the help of larger state entities, this idea is likely to come to fruition.
“I refuse to believe there aren’t ways to make this work. I think that where there is a will, there’s a way, and we need to start working together. That is really where all of this started from, just hoping we could make a difference,” Pierson concluded.
Many people and organizations have been inspired by Pierson and the selfless work he and other local ranchers are doing. Right now, Pierson remains focused on finding ways to effectively move this project onto a bigger scale. Until then, Pierson and the beef producers of Park County are proving that even during uncertain times, inspiration and encouragement exist.