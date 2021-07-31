Ravalli County Fairgrounds receives improvements thanks to foundation

The history of the Ravalli County Fairgrounds can be traced back to the late 1800s when “Copper King” Marcus Daly originally donated the land. Over the years since those humble beginnings, the Ravalli County Fair has morphed into one of Montana’s most quintessential extravaganzas.

Nowadays, the Ravalli County Fairgrounds sits at the heart of Hamilton, Mont., both literally and figuratively speaking. County fairgrounds can often be taken for granted, but Joy McClure, president of the Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation, admits it takes a lot of behind the scenes work to upkeep a fairgrounds.

“In the past we have always counted on 4-H and FFA dads to come in and do whatever needs to be done. We are very grateful for that, but the time has come where they can’t handle it all,” McClure said.

With the goal of promoting and encouraging the agriculture and history of the area, the Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation is a 501 (c) (3). As such, the foundation has the ability to apply for grants and with their monies the organization has been working on a wide array of projects for the last four years.

“We have done a lot of different things around the fairgrounds – some big, some small projects – but we just keep trucking along,” she said.

An example of one of the bigger projects made possible by funding procured by the Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation is the recent addition and upgrade of a handicap seating platform in the rodeo arena grandstands. The platform will be able to hold roughly 60-70 people and it will offer those seated a clear view of the rodeo action.