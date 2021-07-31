Ravalli County Fairgrounds receives improvements thanks to foundation

The history of the Ravalli County Fairgrounds can be traced back to the late 1800s when “Copper King” Marcus Daly originally donated the land. Over the years since those humble beginnings, the Ravalli County Fair has morphed into one of Montana’s most quintessential extravaganzas.
Nowadays, the Ravalli County Fairgrounds sits at the heart of Hamilton, Mont., both literally and figuratively speaking. County fairgrounds can often be taken for granted, but Joy McClure, president of the Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation, admits it takes a lot of behind the scenes work to upkeep a fairgrounds.
“In the past we have always counted on 4-H and FFA dads to come in and do whatever needs to be done. We are very grateful for that, but the time has come where they can’t handle it all,” McClure said.
With the goal of promoting and encouraging the agriculture and history of the area, the Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation is a 501 (c) (3). As such, the foundation has the ability to apply for grants and with their monies the organization has been working on a wide array of projects for the last four years.
“We have done a lot of different things around the fairgrounds – some big, some small projects – but we just keep trucking along,” she said.
An example of one of the bigger projects made possible by funding procured by the Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation is the recent addition and upgrade of a handicap seating platform in the rodeo arena grandstands. The platform will be able to hold roughly 60-70 people and it will offer those seated a clear view of the rodeo action.
McClure explained the project was actually completed in time for last year’s fair, but due to COVID the 2020 Ravalli County Fair was cancelled, so this year will be the first time the new platform can be used.
“This is going to be brand new for everyone, so we are kind of excited about that,” she added.
Always held over Labor Day Weekend, it is not uncommon for temperatures to reach scorching heights during the Ravalli County Fair. Recognizing that, the Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation has worked on several projects that can provide fairgoers a reprieve from the heat.
“We have planted trees and we are just now in the process of doing a shade shelter,” McClure said.
The shade shelter will be located near the north gate and it will consist of a concrete pad, benches, and a donated gazebo – providing comfortable seating for those who may be waiting for a loved one to go get a vehicle from parking.
The Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation isn’t the only organization receiving grants to help with the fairgrounds improvement project. The Victor FFA Chapter was awarded a $1,500 grant from the Montana FFA Foundation, with that money to go towards the shade shelter, as well as other small projects in various buildings across the fairgrounds.
McClure went on to emphasize that the fairgrounds are for more than just the annual county fair – it is truly a community space and all of the work being put into the upkeep of the fairground facilities is really to benefit everyone in the Bitterroot Valley.
“We are trying to reach out to people and tell them this is your fairgrounds, come see what we have done,” McClure said.
The Ravalli County Fairgrounds Foundation is nowhere near the end of their project list. In the upcoming year they hope to procure funds and put in a misting tent that will provide passersby with a much appreciated blast of cool air as they walk through. Future plans also include heating/insulating some of the buildings on the grounds and also building a dedicated storage facility.
County fairgrounds are important heartbeats to a community and the Ravalli County Fairgrounds is no exception. Thanks to the dedication of their foundation, the Ravalli County Fairgrounds will continue to stand the test of time. This year the fair will take place Sept. 1-4 and everyone is encouraged to head to Hamilton to take in the exhibits, concert, and rodeo.