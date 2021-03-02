Restoring expiring CRP acres into grazing is good for community, conservation

Started in 1985 with the goal of protecting environmentally sensitive and highly erodible lands, the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) is a well-known conservation initiative administer by the Farm Service Agency. In exchange for a yearly rental fee, landowners who enroll acres in CRP voluntarily agree to remove the land from production agriculture for a contracted time period, usually 10-15 years. Landowners who enroll acres in CRP also agree to plant species that will benefit the health of that land and soil.

Over the years, trends have shown that enrolled CRP acres are commonly isolated chunks of ground with marginal soil. Landowners often choose to enroll the acres because the ground was no longer profitable for cropping.

After the contract period is over, landowners have the option to re-enroll the expired CRP acres, return it to cropland or restore it for grazing. Although the decision is completely up to the landowner, science-based conservation research promotes restoring expired CRP back to grazing as a way to support healthy wildlife populations and agriculture operations.

“Restoring expired CRP into grazing lands is the single biggest conservation effort across the Northern Great Plains,” stated Martin Townsend, coordinating biologist for Pheasants Forever.

Although hired by Pheasants Forever, Townsend works for the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance (RSA), a rancher-led conservation organization based in north central Montana. His job is to act as a liaison between environmental agencies and producers with the goal of connecting support programs and funds to private landowner projects that restore expired CRP lands back to grazing.