Restoring expiring CRP acres into grazing is good for community, conservation

Started in 1985 with the goal of protecting environmentally sensitive and highly erodible lands, the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) is a well-known conservation initiative administer by the Farm Service Agency. In exchange for a yearly rental fee, landowners who enroll acres in CRP voluntarily agree to remove the land from production agriculture for a contracted time period, usually 10-15 years. Landowners who enroll acres in CRP also agree to plant species that will benefit the health of that land and soil.
Over the years, trends have shown that enrolled CRP acres are commonly isolated chunks of ground with marginal soil. Landowners often choose to enroll the acres because the ground was no longer profitable for cropping.
After the contract period is over, landowners have the option to re-enroll the expired CRP acres, return it to cropland or restore it for grazing. Although the decision is completely up to the landowner, science-based conservation research promotes restoring expired CRP back to grazing as a way to support healthy wildlife populations and agriculture operations.
“Restoring expired CRP into grazing lands is the single biggest conservation effort across the Northern Great Plains,” stated Martin Townsend, coordinating biologist for Pheasants Forever.
Although hired by Pheasants Forever, Townsend works for the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance (RSA), a rancher-led conservation organization based in north central Montana. His job is to act as a liaison between environmental agencies and producers with the goal of connecting support programs and funds to private landowner projects that restore expired CRP lands back to grazing.
Restoring expired CRP acres to grazing land can initially seem easier said than done. Townsend notes the majority of expired CRP acres are either re-enrolled or returned to cropland because they lack the infrastructure, like fencing and stock water, needed to make them grazeable.
“Depending on factors like depth for a well or how much pipeline and fencing is needed, we are seeing it is an investment of $20 to $60 an acre just to make that land able to be grazed,” Townsend explained.
The great news is, conservation efforts are really highlighting how important healthy grazing lands are to a whole ecosystem. Therefore, support programs and funds are being made more and more available through different conservation organizations and agencies to help cover some of those associated costs.
With a myriad of different programs to choose from, the overarching hope is landowners will be more incentivized to graze expired CRP. The iconic sage grouse, grassland song birds, soil, wildlife and livestock are just a cross-section of things that benefit from the cycling of nutrients that is attained through grazing.
Landowners with no livestock experience may be leery to invest in making expired CRP grazeable, but Townsend is quick to point out that it is more than just animals that benefit from an increase of grazing on the landscape.
“Landowners with expiring CRP need to know there is a huge interest, especially from young and beginning producers, to lease that expired CRP land for grazing,” he said.
The RSA in particular is hugely focused on education and outreach with a poignant effort to connect grazing lands to producers just starting out. To the RSA, conservation is best when approached holistically; benefiting the landowner, the land and the community.
Continuing, Townsend emphasized, just like enrolling the acres into CRP is voluntary, what a landowner choses to do with the expired acres is also completely voluntary. Townsend himself is dedicated to educating landowners about their potential options and connecting them with the most suitable conservation program that will work for them, their operation and their expiring CRP acres.
“We are focused on finding win-win collaborations that can support agriculture, conservation and wildlife. We like to say what is good for the bird is good for the herd,” Townsend concluded.
There is a lot to consider before restoring expired CRP acres into grazeable lands, and for this reason, Townsend recommends any landowner who may at all be interested should start looking into assistance programs for at least a year before their CRP contract is to end. A lot of funding for such projects is cyclical, so it is vital to be applying at the proper times.
Landowners are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more about options for expiring CRP lands.