Sustainable Oils open headquarters in Great Falls

Sustainable Oils, Inc., a rapidly-growing global camelina feedstock company, moved its North American headquarters to Great Falls, Mont., with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Montana local and state officials on June 23.

“We had a wonderful opportunity to move our North American commercial headquarters to Great Falls, right where we have been doing our research for so long,” said Mike Karst, president of Sustainable Oils. “Our commercial team is based out of Great Falls and many of our sales team is here, as well.”

The 20,000-square-foot high-tech commercial headquarters building in Great Falls contains executive and administrative offices, a camelina plant breeding center, and research labs.

Sustainable Oils’ parent company is Global Clean Energy. Karst said they contract with farmers from Montana and other western states to grow camelina as a feedstock for renewable diesel on land that isn’t being used for growing a food crop.

“We are contracting directly with Montana farmers, especially those with wheat/fallow rotations to grow Sustainable Oils’ camelina varieties on their fallow acres and produce a low carbon intensity, high oil content feedstock that will be shipped directly to the Global Clean Energy refinery in Bakersfield, Calif., and processed into renewable diesel,” Karst said.

Renewable diesel is in demand in California, where the state wants to reduce its carbon footprint. As a result, feedstock crops, like camelina, are in demand.

Moving their entire North American headquarters to Montana shows the commitment of Sustainable Oils to being in the Golden Triangle – right where they hope to expand their acreage and be a stable part of the ag community.

“When we first came back to Montana, we were looking for a place where we could be as efficient as possible with logistics and transportation. That helps us lower our carbon intensity score,” he said.

Because Sustainable Oils transports all of its camelina to the refinery in California, they were looking for a place in Montana with large grain elevators on the BNSF railroad, because the BNSF goes right through the middle of the refinery.

“Wherever we load in Montana, it is a direct shot to our refinery,” Karst said.

Narrowing it down further, the company searched for locations that are BNSF shuttle-loading facilities so more camelina could be shipped at once.

“Then we asked, ‘Which of these shuttle-loading facilities also have agronomy services at the same location?’ That brought one company to the forefront that fit – Cenex Harvest States (CHS),” he said.

Sustainable Oils partnered with CHS for agronomy services for farmers who grow camelina in Montana, and they partnered with CHS Farmers Elevator and Ag Partners, LLC, to provide eastern Montana farmers convenient access to camelina seed and grain delivery services.

Sustainable Oils also stores grain at facilities owned by United Grain Corp. in Pompeys’ Pillar and Moccasin.

“It fits our overall effort to want to have great grain facilities that we can partner with, along with a great agronomy group,” Karst said. “Anytime we can fit those together at the same site and become part of the local network of agribusinesses that support farmers – that fits our model.”

Logistically, about 80 percent of the acres Sustainable Oils hopes to target in the area are within 60 miles of a delivery point, which is also important to the company and to farmers.

“Great Falls is the hub, the anchor point of the Golden Triangle, and there was a state-of-the-art facility there that came up for sale, and we took the opportunity to start working out of that facility,” he said. “The facility came with a great group of employees who were already vetted in the Great Falls community and that was really the frosting on the cake. We kept the employees and we expanded.”

According to Karst, while as a company they are passionate about renewable energy, from the ag side of the coin, what really excites him is that a new crop like camelina is coming into a local ag community and growing the ag economy in the region and throughout the state.

In addition to Montana farmers, Sustainable Oils contracts with farmers in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Kansas and Colorado to grow camelina varieties. They also have global farmer and agribusiness relationships.

Karst believes camelina is a great rotational crop that protects and keeps the soil in place, especially on fallow acres.

“We especially like to grow camelina with Montana farmers because camelina is a good replacement on fallow acres,” Karst said. “Because it is a winter crop, it is cold-tolerant, and you can plant it a lot earlier than other crops and it will survive cold snaps. We can take that fallow year and give a farmer an opportunity for higher overall revenue.”

In the future, Karst said they are planning to further expand in Montana.

“If we look at where we have plans to grow in the future, Montana is in that 40-50 percent range,” Karst said. “We have plans to build our first grain elevators and commercial seed warehouse in Montana and it is where a lot of our research has been done.”

They purchased land near Havre last fall to build a 600,000-bushel grain facility.

“That project has been put on hold as a result of the drought last year. We would not have had any grain to put in it,” he said. “But we plan to build in the near future.”

Sustainable Oils is a member of the Montana Grain Growers Association, Montana Agri-Business Association, and the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about camelina or Sustainable Oils, go to www.susoils.com.