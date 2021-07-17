TerraClear Rock Picker making hard work easier for farmers

What happens when a precision ag tech-minded son goes home to help Dad on the family’s Grangeville, Idaho, farm, and is sent out to pick rocks by hand?

If he is entrepreneur Brent Frei, founder of two software design businesses, he thinks of automation picking up the rocks for him – a robot rock picker of sorts.

While Brent was out there for hours picking up rocks for his now 85-year-old father, Ron Frei, he thought how automation could not only pick up rocks, but map rocks in the field so farmers could pick rocks on their own timeline.

In 2017, Brent co-founded TerraClear, an ag tech company, located in Grangeville and Bellevue, Wash.

Their first product is the automated Rock Picker, which farmers can mount on their skid steer or front-end loader.

The Rock Picker went through several prototypes with farmers making suggestions at every step, according to TerraClear’s president, Trevor Thompson.

“We listened to farmers as we developed our prototypes and that has continued today. We’re always trying to learn and listen, to understand farmers: how they would use this tool, how they see this problem, and how we can solve it in the best way possible,” Thompson said.

TerraClear’s Rock Picker picks up 400 rocks per hour – rocks that are as small as 4-6 inches wide to boulders that weigh up to 300 pounds.

“We were surprised at how well it performed this past spring in different areas and farm fields,” he said, adding that the first 12 units the company built sold out immediately.