Winnett ACES promotes community vitality through grassroots initiatives

In the heart of Montana lies the state’s most rural landscape – Petroleum County. Established in 1924, the county itself contains more square miles than the state of Rhode Island, yet in stark contrast, is home to just 488 people. The county’s only town, Winnett, has a population of 188.

Winnett is the very image of small town, rural Montana. Surrounded by vast prairie land and tucked under Montana’s iconic big sky, it is easy to see why those who live in Petroleum County have such a passion for preserving their community and agriculture traditions.

It was out of that drive for lifestyle sustainability that a group of Petroleum County locals got together in late 2016 to discuss some of the concerns they had about the vitality of their rural community. The American Prairie Reserve (APR) was becoming ever more present, game numbers were superseding thresholds, and enrollment in the school was declining. These and other relevant issues where brought to the table during the initial meeting of Winnett ACES (Agricultural Community Enhancement and Sustainability), a grassroots organization made up of a group of Winnett area producers who joined together to address the most important issues facing their community.

“There were people there at that first meeting both in their 20s and in their 70s,” said Chris King, vice president of Winnett Aces. “There was a variety of reasons why people showed up, but we all agreed that rather than sitting around wringing our hands and worrying about all these things, maybe if we got together we could steer the future of our community a little bit.”