Winnett ACES promotes community vitality through grassroots initiatives

In the heart of Montana lies the state’s most rural landscape – Petroleum County. Established in 1924, the county itself contains more square miles than the state of Rhode Island, yet in stark contrast, is home to just 488 people. The county’s only town, Winnett, has a population of 188.
Winnett is the very image of small town, rural Montana. Surrounded by vast prairie land and tucked under Montana’s iconic big sky, it is easy to see why those who live in Petroleum County have such a passion for preserving their community and agriculture traditions.
It was out of that drive for lifestyle sustainability that a group of Petroleum County locals got together in late 2016 to discuss some of the concerns they had about the vitality of their rural community. The American Prairie Reserve (APR) was becoming ever more present, game numbers were superseding thresholds, and enrollment in the school was declining. These and other relevant issues where brought to the table during the initial meeting of Winnett ACES (Agricultural Community Enhancement and Sustainability), a grassroots organization made up of a group of Winnett area producers who joined together to address the most important issues facing their community.
“There were people there at that first meeting both in their 20s and in their 70s,” said Chris King, vice president of Winnett Aces. “There was a variety of reasons why people showed up, but we all agreed that rather than sitting around wringing our hands and worrying about all these things, maybe if we got together we could steer the future of our community a little bit.”
One of the initial ideas to gain traction out of that first Winnett ACES meeting was the idea of a grass bank. The APR was and is quite a presence in Petroleum County, and instead of being on the defensive, King proposed trying to find a way to outcompete them. The goal was to buy a ranch and lease the grass back to beginning producers at a more reasonable rate. This plan offered two main benefits: it preserved working lands and it offered beginning producers a leg up in the industry.
In the spring of 2017, Winnett ACES applied for a grant to help with the cost of doing a feasibility study on the idea of a grass bank. With the group working in a collective direction, ideas just began to flow and subcommittees within the organization were formed.
“The critical thing here is we were always having fun. Our meetings were wide open to any ideas. The fact that it was fun kept people coming back and it was intellectually challenging,” King said.
The next idea to stem from the community group was to look into serving all local beef in the Winnett and Grass Range schools.
“Within two months we were serving beef in the school and when we approached the ranchers in the area, the response was so great that you have to wait about two years just to donate a beef,” he said.
Conservation of the land is another cornerstone of Winnett ACES. The organization has been able to attain funding from environmental groups like the World Wildlife Fund and the Northern Great Plains Joint Venture to be used for the conservation and sustainability of working grasslands. Winnett ACES accepts applications from area producers who need help accomplishing grazing-centered practices that will help improve the larger habitat. Since the project’s inception, Winnett ACES has given out around $200,000 to local producers.
The best part about this particular project, King said, is the fact that funding is largely coming from environmental groups that have long been viewed to be at odds with agriculture practices. The collaboration proves that sustainability really is a mutual cause.
While agriculture is the heartbeat of Petroleum County, Winnett ACES is about more than just cows. Empowering the community of Winnett and its townspeople is also a big focal point of the organization. Winnett ACES is making strides towards refurbishing buildings in the town and providing support and encouragement for new businesses.
Winnett ACES truly is a think tank for rural vitality discussion. The organization takes pride in acting like a project catalyst with the ripple effect far surpassing the group as a whole.
Now a full fledge 501 (c) 3 non-profit, Winnett ACES obtains funding from a mixture of grants and private donations. There is a lot of pride and tradition in small town America, and Winnett ACES shows how far collaboration and mindful discussion can take a group. The organization looks forward to continuing to support their community and work towards their original goal of one day owning a ranch that can be used as a grass bank.
For more information on Winnett ACES, please visit their website at www.winnetaces.org.