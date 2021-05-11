Discovering all that data in precision ag

Precision ag is largely driven by data, according to David Kramar, NDSU Extension precision ag specialist, who joined NDSU in July, bringing some 20 years of experience in the geospatial industry.
“As the technology gets better, we’ll see that more and more of what we are facing are issues of how we deal with this data,” Kramar said.
That data that producers could acquire exists in the form of spatial (location-based) data sets, non-spatial data sets, and a mix of data from the Internet of Things (IoT).
“If you know where to look, there is a plethora of software and data available to producers,” he said. “Some of it is free and must be collected by the individual, and other data costs money.”
“Data discovery” is the process of obtaining actionable information by finding patterns or uses in data from multiple sources. It is a term used to express a mode of analysis in which users attempt to gain a holistic view of the available data sources.
What is data discovery in precision agriculture?
“We can think about it as the delineation of field boundaries based on aerial imagery, or you can think about it as field and crop data, treatment data, topography data, land use, water features and others,” he said.
There are a number of open-sourced commercial software packages that allow producers to explore these data sets.
Kramar pointed to QGIS as one of the most common open-sourced software packages.
The most common commercial application would be ArcGIS.
Other software includes: Orfeo ToolBox, a free set of unique tools that allow users to process imagery; Bilko, an open-sourced remote sensing platform; and Google Earth, which offers a good way to create KML (Google’s native format) files that can store tabulation and calculate perimeters and areas.
“The reality is, with the exception of some common data needs, an individual’s unique data needs will vary. This is really the ‘discovery’ part of data discovery,” he said.
Even though there are common data needs, each individual needs to figure out what exactly they need from these processes.
Users can check out the free USDA Geospatial Data Gateway, which has soils, topography, land cover, National Agricultural Imagery Program aerial imagery, water features (such as hydrological units), as well as climate and rainfall information.
Kramar called it a “one-stop shop” where the user can find certain data, including county level soil data, cropland data, as well as elevation and climate information.
“It is very easy to go in, identify a location for the map and download information about that location,” Kramar said. “It does give you a good place to start and gives you a general idea of what is going on in your area.”
For those unfamiliar with this type of geospatial information, the best way to go for a file format is to access the Esri Shapefile format.
“That format is a little difficult to handle, but it is an open-sourced format, so it works across platforms,” he said.
Once a file format is selected, hit continue and enter an e-mail and the selected data sets will be sent to that e-mail.
How do we organize the data being sent?
“Arguably, we need to know the bounds within which we are operating,” Kramar said. “There are a number of ways to obtain or generate field boundary data. More often than not, we have to create it based off of aerial, satellite, or unmanned aerial system (UAS) imagery. GPS is also an option if you have that technology available.”
KML has the ability to store the spatial representation (the geometry), as well as tabular, non-spatial information.
Shapefiles are considered “open-sourced,” which means they can be used across platforms, while geodatabases tend to be more platform-specific.
In Google Earth, the user can create a new polygon boundary, and the different tabs allow for different uses. In the description tab, the user can store information about treatments, amounts, crop type and yields.
In the StyleColor tab, the user can change the appearance, and in the measurements tab, the user can calculate the area and perimeter of a location.
“Google Earth is free and it is updated frequently,” Kramar said. “It gives you the date and it is a good place to start.”
QGIS, a free and open-sourced GIS package that has been around for a long time, is not as intuitive as Google Earth, but it is more robust.
Within QGIS, the user has the ability to create shapefiles, where the user can digitize the whole field and store information. Such things as yield, crop type, year of planting and more can be stored – a lot like Google Earth.
Attributes in QGIS are stored differently – in an attribute table. Such things as field, crop type, yield and more can be added as time goes on in the attribute table.
“The nice thing about QGIS is then we can use these areas and extract and analyze information per polygon,” he said.
ArcGIS is “arguably the largest” commercially available GIS software available.
“Similarly to QGIS, the attribute table allows us to store information about crop type, disease, yields, prescription, treatments and more,” he said. “But unless you are affiliated with an organization that has these licenses, this can get expensive.”
Oreofo Toolbox is free, and is more of a suite of tools useful in processing remotely-sensed data.
“It is extremely powerful and includes both a mapping and a toolbox component,” Kramar said. However, it is less intuitive.
Opening up the tab “radio metric indices” allows the user to enter and calculate a number of different vegetative indices, assuming the data is available. A vegetative index, useful with drone information, helps producers monitor their crops and other vegetation.
NAP imagery, from the National Agriculture Imagery Program, has a near-infrared band associated with it.
“Orfeo does have a mapping component, and while it is not as elegant, it does a good job in terms of NAP imagery,” he said.
Where can the imagery be obtained?
The Google Earth engine is free, and is widely used. It has satellite-based imagery, so Landsat and Sentinel would be good platforms for it.
“Landsat is very useful, and there is a lot of information available to use, but in many cases, it is too coarse for some applications, especially precision ag analysis,” Kramar said.
EarthExplorer is a “great place” to find aerial and satellite-based imagery, including all of the archived NAP imagery going back at least a decade.
“You can get EVI and NDVI calculated at 30-meter resolution with the Landsat,” he said.
As with Google Earth, EarthExplorer can be “too coarse for some applications, but you have aerial and satellite-based imagery.”
“With EarthExplorer, you can get imagery down to 1 meter resolution,” he said. “Under the aerial imagery tab, they have imagery from the National Ag Imagery Program.”
In some ways, it is limited, so when a user searches, it could come up that no information is available.
“However, it can be extremely helpful to look at past conditions, and you can get ideas of how things are set up,” he said.
In conclusion, Kramar said there were many places to find useful data for precision ag related analysis.
“Much of our data discovery involves both Raster or aerial-based imagery, as well as vector or field-outlined type data. That includes polygons and points,” he said.
Kramer says the use of an UAS offers unparalleled resolution and excellent temporal resolution if you have access to one.
“Data discovery can be at limited cost or no cost if you know where to look,” he concluded.
Data URLs can be located at https://datagateway.nrcs.usda.gov/; https://developers.google.com/earth-engine/datasets; and https://earthexplorer.usgs.gov/.
For software URLs, QGIS can be located at https://qgis.org/en/site/forusers/download.html; and Orfeo Toolbox can be located at https://www.orfeo-toolbox.org/.
For more information, producers can e-mail Dave Kramar at David.Kramar@ndsu.edu.