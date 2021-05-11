Discovering all that data in precision ag

Precision ag is largely driven by data, according to David Kramar, NDSU Extension precision ag specialist, who joined NDSU in July, bringing some 20 years of experience in the geospatial industry.

“As the technology gets better, we’ll see that more and more of what we are facing are issues of how we deal with this data,” Kramar said.

That data that producers could acquire exists in the form of spatial (location-based) data sets, non-spatial data sets, and a mix of data from the Internet of Things (IoT).

“If you know where to look, there is a plethora of software and data available to producers,” he said. “Some of it is free and must be collected by the individual, and other data costs money.”

“Data discovery” is the process of obtaining actionable information by finding patterns or uses in data from multiple sources. It is a term used to express a mode of analysis in which users attempt to gain a holistic view of the available data sources.

What is data discovery in precision agriculture?

“We can think about it as the delineation of field boundaries based on aerial imagery, or you can think about it as field and crop data, treatment data, topography data, land use, water features and others,” he said.

There are a number of open-sourced commercial software packages that allow producers to explore these data sets.

Kramar pointed to QGIS as one of the most common open-sourced software packages.

The most common commercial application would be ArcGIS.