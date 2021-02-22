MSU student uses drones to map barley emergence

Montana State University doctoral student, Erik Killian, is combining his interest in remote sensing with his passion for plant sciences by using drones to map barley emergence.

Killian began working with remote sensing technology during his junior year of undergrad when his advisor became interested in its use for measuring emergence timing. It is most ideal to have early and uniform crop emergence, but reality is, that doesn’t always happen. Measuring emergence can be tedious as is and if emergence ends up taking place over several days, the process can be even more drawn out.

“To measure emergence over time, not only do you have to go out in the field and measure emergence once, you have to do it day after day until the last plant emerges. That’s when we started thinking about remote sensing to make that a lot easier,” Killian said.

Instead of spending day after day scouting for emerged plants over various parts of a field, Killian and his advisor thought it may be easier to simply fly a drone over the whole field. The drone takes multiple pictures during its flight path and then, using a computer program, the photos are stitched together to create one large overview of the field.

Once the photos are stitched together, the idea is to sparse out the freshly emerged green plants from the brown soil. The technology, FIELDimageR, has been used successfully to sparse out green from brown when it comes to measuring emergence in heartier crops like corn, but the technology falls short when used on emerging barley.