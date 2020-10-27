One of the abundances of fall is the many variety of cabbages. It is an old vegetable, like many other foods, having a 4,000 year history. The first cabbage was brought to America’s shores by the French explorer, Jacques Cartier, on his third voyage in 1541 to 1542. Cabbages were also included on explorer’s ships because of its high Vitamin C to help prevent scurvy.
As cabbage and brussels sprouts are biennial in the same family, the plant will set seed the next growing season. The stems will emerge producing bright yellow four petal flowers which, when pollinated, become string bean like pods containing the seeds for new plants.
Cabbages, (Brassica oleracea,) may be green, white or red in color. To begin with they were mainly a leafy vegetable. The first round headed ones appeared in England in the 14th century. Now we have varieties which may be stored longer, are heirloom (open pollinated), early or late maturing or tolerates heat or cold weather. It is a very healthy vegetable when included in one’s diet. Cabbage is high in fiber, low in calories, and contains Vitamin C and K.
The color of red cabbage depends on the type of soil it is grown in. Acidic soils makes the plants a more reddish color while neutral pH soils produces a more purplish leaf. Greenish yellow cabbages may be the product of an alkaline soil.
Cabbage may be used in many recipes and cooked different ways. It may be prepared by steaming or frying; as slaw, soups, stews, or combined with beef, pork, and cheeses. Vinegar in the water when cooking helps keep the color in the leaves.
Brussels sprouts are also in the cabbage family and look like petite cabbages. These buds are produced along the edges of a stalk of the plant. The main areas of commercial plant production is in California and the Skagget Valley in Washington. Harvest season is from June through January. Brussels sprouts may be purchased individually or still on the stalk. To prepare the buds, remove the outside loose leaves on the bud, trim the stem and wash. They may be cooked as boiled, steamed, sauteed, stir-fried, grilled, slow cooked or roasted. Do not over-cook. Also, try to have all the buds about the same size to cook evenly. Serve with one of the following: Mustard, fish sauce, smoked paprika, apples, dash of Worcestershire sauce, bacon, cider, honey or Parmesan cheese.
Although cabbages and others in their family have a strong smell when cooking, there are ways to minimize this. Do not over-cook. When boiling or steaming, place the thinly sliced cabbage slices in boiling water. A slice of bread placed over the vegetable will help keep the cooking odor down. Several other ways to minimize this is to add a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice to the water.
Cabbage may be frozen for later use. To freeze, remove outer leaves if not trimmed plus any yellow ones. Slice, cut into pieces or shred the leaves. Place in boiling water for 90 seconds to blanch. After draining, either place on a cookie sheet, cover and place in the freezer to freeze, or pieces may be placed directly into freezer bags. Remove as much air as possible and label. Place the filled bags of either way into the freezer. Use the frozen contents in soups, casseroles or different recipes.
This time of year we may see small colorful cabbages in flower beds or containers. These pink, purple, white and green rosette leaves are known as ornamental cabbage and may be 12 inches wide. There is also a flowering kale in the same cabbage family. The difference in the two are ornamental kale leaves are deeply cut, curly, frilly, or ruffled. Flowering cabbage leaves are broad and flat-edged in bright, contrasting colors.
Something to think about: “Why did the cabbage win the race?”
A: Because it was ahead.
CREAMY CABBAGE
6 cups shredded cabbages
1/4 cup onion, chopped
1/3 cup water
1/8 teaspoon salt
3 ounces cream cheese, cubed
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
2 Tablespoons butter or margarine
Paprika
Cook cabbage and onion in water with salt about 7 minutes, just until crisp-tender. Drain. Add cream cheese, celery seed and butter; toss lightly while hot. Sprinkle with paprika.
CABBAGE AND PORK SALAD
1/2 head cabbage (layer several leaves together and roll up tightly; lay roll on a board and thinly slice across with a sharp knife)
2 carrots, grated
1/4 to 1/2 lb. pork, boiled and thinly sliced
Several sprigs fresh dill, chopped
Several sprigs fresh mint, chopped
Dressing:
1 Tablespoon soy sauce
3 Tablespoons sugar
3 to 4 Tablespoons vinegar
2 teaspoons lemon or lime juice
Topping:
3/4 cup chopped roasted, salted peanuts
Mix together sliced cabbage and carrots. Add pork, dill and mint. Mix thoroughly.
Mix dressing ingredients. Pour over the salad mixture and toss well. Just before serving, sprinkle peanuts over the top of the salad:
Eat with hot rice or as a salad with soup or stew.
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND APPLES
1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half lengthwise
1 large apple, cored and sliced
1 Tablespoon olive oil
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
1 Tablespoon maple syrup
Toss the brussels sprouts and apple slices together with the olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 400 F. for 25 to 30 minutes until the brussels sprouts are tender and slightly brown on the edges. Stir half way through. When done transfer the brussels sprouts and apples to a large bowl. Stir in the cranberries, walnuts and maple syrup.