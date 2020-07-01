How about a Persian Apple shortcake with whipped topping for dessert? Have you ever eaten one? Yes, you have probably have.
Persian apples are known to us as peaches. Although the fruit originally originated in Persia, it became very popular in China. A record was found of their use in Chinese writings in the 10th century BC. Native peach trees found in the wild produced small, sour and very fuzzy fruits. For centuries the cultivation and selection of new varieties were mostly confined to the gardens of nobility. Because of various explorers, the plants and seeds were taken to Europe and later to the United States.
Peaches are drupes, or also known as stone fruits, as there is a hard pit surrounding their seeds. Cherries, nectarines, apricots, almonds and plums also belong to this family.
Today the trees are 13 to 33 feet tall with the taste of the fruit depending on the variety. The trees are high nitrogen feeders and require much water. The blossoms consists of 5 pink petals and bloom before the leaves emerge. The flowers contain both male and female reproductive organs. The trees do not begin to bear fruit until their third year with a typical lifespan of 15 years. There are over 2,000 varieties of peaches in the world.
There are two basic categories of peaches. Freestone varieties have a pit that is easily removed from the fruit whereas the cling stone variety flesh adheres to the pit. These are mainly used for commercial purposes whereas the freestone fruits are found in markets.
Another variety of peach that has been around for a long time but is now quite popular is the doughnut shaped peach. It is flat and sweeter with an easily removed pit. These trees are hardier than the others with more frost resistance. They bloom earlier and are also more resistant to pests and diseases.
Peach skins comes in many colors, depending on variety. It may be like a blush pink, creamy white to red, or a blushed yellow. The flesh may be from a pinkish white to a yellow gold.
The fruit may also be fuzzy. To remove this fuzzy skin either pare it off with a knife, or drop the peach into boiling water for 30 seconds. Then place it in cold water. The skin should then be able to be slipped off.
Peaches are hand-picked from the tree. One source say they will not ripen after being picked. Another says they will. When purchasing the fruit it should have a peachy fragrance, no soft spots or green colors. When holding it in your palm, gently squeeze it. If it has a slight give, it is ripe.
Unripe fruit may be placed into a paper bag with several small holes cut into it. Check it in a few days to see if it has ripened more. An apple, which gives of ethylene gas, placed in the bag with the fruit will also help ripen them. They can be refrigerated up to 5 days. For best taste remove the fruit from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature before eating,
There are many healthy benefits to eating peaches. They improve digestion and heart health, inhibit growth of cancer cells, improve skin tone, boost immunity systems, and reduce anxiety and stress. They are also used in the cosmetic industry.
The fruits may be eaten fresh, baked with meats, in salads, desserts, jellies and many other recipes. You may substitute them for other fruits in a recipe.
To preserve the fruits for canning, use accredited canning jars, rings and seals. Plan on 6 to 10 peaches per 16 ounce jar. Process filled jars in a water bath. Your county Extension Office has free publications on how to do this and the proper times necessary for safety.
China is the world’s leading producer of peaches. The top producing states in the United States are California, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In 1917 California grew nearly 56 percent of the US peaches with more than 96 percent processed.
Something to think about: “The ancient Chinese thought eating peaches contributed to and were symbols of long life and immortality.”
PEACH SALAD HALVES
One 3-ounce package cream cheese
2-3 Tablespoons salad dressing or mayonnaise
1/4 cup chopped pecans
4 large peeled peach halves
4 lettuce leaves
Cream the cream cheese and salad dressing until smooth and creamy. Add the pecans. Fill each peach half with the cheese mixture and serve on a lettuce leaf.
FRESH PEACH CAKE
2-3/4 cups sugar, divided
2 cups flour
2 Tablespoons baking soda
2 eggs
2-1/2 cups ripe, mashed peaches
1/2 cup butter or margarine
3/4 cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup chopped nuts
Mix together 2 cups of sugar, flour and baking soda. Beat the eggs and add, with the peaches, to the dry ingredients. Mix into a batter. Turn the batter into a greased, floured 13” by 9” cake pan. Bake at 350 F. for 30 minutes or until done.
Combine the remaining sugar and rest of the ingredients and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until thickened. Approximately 6 to 8 minutes. Spread over the warm cake.
INSTA POT PEACH LEMONADE
9 cups fresh water (use 1 cup in pot)
4 thinly sliced, peeled peaches
1 cup sugar
1 cup fresh lemon juice (approximately 5 lemons)
1 thinly sliced lemon
Pour one cup water into the Insta Pot. Add the peach slices and sugar. Close and seal the Pot lid according to directions. Press “Pressure Cook” or “Manual” button and set the timer for 10 minutes on High pressure.
When time is up quick release the steam. Let liquid cool before pouring it and fruit into a pitcher. Add the lemon juice, lemon slices and remaining 8 cups water.
Refrigerate the peach lemonade several hours or until cold. Pour over ice to serve.