Summer and ice cream go together. Winter, spring and fall also go together with ice cream.
This popular food has a long and interesting history The recipes were first brought to the United States by immigrating Quakers.
Today ice cream is made in the United States from dairy cows’ milk or cream, a sweetener, berries, nuts, flavorings, chocolate or other ingredients. There is also an alcohol variety. The most popular flavors are vanilla, chocolate, butter pecan and strawberry.
FDA regulations require ice cream with solid additions must contain a minimum of 8 percent milk fat, while plain ice creams must have at least 10 percent milk fats. A French-type product has a cooked egg custard base. Some flavors will be natural while others may be artificial with proper identification on the label.
The ingredients are stirred to incorporate air space; frozen to prevent ice crystals forming into a semi-solid form. Commercial ice cream contains stabilizers to improve texture and help it be melt resistant.
Ice cream or ice cream products may be found in stores in containers, but also in cones, on sticks, covered with another ingredients, individual servings or other imaginative ways. Soft ice creams were introduced in the 20th century and contain more air.
In past years, home-style ice cream makers were very popular but today the containers are readily available in various flavors.
A cow can produce enough milk in one year to make 2 gallons of ice cream a day, 730 gallons a year or 7,500 gallons in its lifetime.
United States consumers eat more ice cream than any other country with a yearly average of 23.2 quarts per person. This also includes ice milk, sherbets, and other commercially produced frozen milk products. New Zealand and Denmark comes in second and third.
Some interesting stories have been told about ice cream. Russia’s Catherine the Great would eat ice cream off of a set of Sevres china specially made for this purpose. George Washington loved ice cream. At that time it would have been hand-made. The summer of 1790 he spent about $200 on it. In today’s money, that would be about $5,000.
Due to a sugar shortage during WWI, the Hoover administration ordered manufacturers to reduce ice cream production. Many breweries began making ice cream during prohibition as ice cream sales increased dramatically.
An ice ream flavor, Rocky Road, may become popular today due to COVID-19, as it was so named in the economic crash of the Great Depression.
Several military stories about ice cream were found. At times during World War II American bomber personnel would attach containers of cream, etc., to their planes flown on missions. This would freeze in the high altitudes they flew in. An American general tried to restrict the amount of ice cream to the troops during the Korean War. The Pentagon made an official statement to reassure the troops ice cream would still be served at least three times a week.
In 1984 President Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream month.
At times a “Brain Freeze” may occur while eating these cold treats. This happens when the frozen object touches the roof of your mouth. Nerves react and send a message to the brain that signals a heat loss. This may also bring on a head ache.
Ice cream can be used in many desserts, treats, sandwiches, cakes or salad. Someone with time to spare found it take about 50 licks to eat a single scoop of ice cream. It is just as delicious plain in a cup at times with flavored syrup over it! My husband and I eat what you do not!
Something to think about: “Ice cream sales tend to increase during times of economic recession.”
*Headline quote attributed to Malory Hobson
ICE CREAM CAKE
2 (12 count) boxes ice cream sandwiches
2 small cartons whipped topping
Toppings, syrups as desired (optional)*
Unwrap the ice cream sandwiches and place a layer on the bottom of a deep 9x13 pan. Smash them with a spatula and cover with the whipped topping. Sprinkle toppings and drizzle syrups over top. Repeat another layer. Freeze overnight.
*Suggested toppings: Oreos with chocolate syrup, Heath bars with caramel, chocolate chips and/or nuts, frozen Reese’s or Reese’s pieces.
LEMON ICE CREAM
5 Tablespoons lemon juice, strained
Grated rind of 2 lemons
3/4 cup white sugar
2 cups heavy cream
1 pinch salt
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Toppings: Nutmeg, toasted walnuts, fresh mint (optional)
Stir together all ingredients, making sure the sugar is dissolved. Pour into an 8-inch square pan and place in your freezer. If you would like the texture smooth, strain before this step. Every 30 minutes, stir, taking care to scrape the outside frozen parts into the middle. Freeze for about 3 hours. Top with nutmeg or toasted walnuts and a mint leaf.
FROZEN CREME de MENTHE PIE
2 cups crushed chocolate wafers
5-1/2 Tablespoons butter, softened
1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream
7 Tablespoons green Crème de Menthe
Two 1-oz. squares unsweetened chocolate
6 Tablespoons light cream
1/2 cup sugar
Dash salt
3 Tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine the wafer crumbs with the softened butter. Press into a 9-inch spring form pan. Refrigerate at least one hour.
Turn the ice cream into a large bowl to soften. Stir the creme de menthe into the ice cream. Fill the wafer shell with the ice cream mixture and freeze.
Melt the chocolate squares in cream over low heat. Add the sugar and salt. Remove from the heat and add the butter and vanilla. Stir until cooled. Let stand until cooled thoroughly.
When pie is frozen, spread the chocolate sauce over the top. Return to the freezer until firm.