Corn

Corn closed the week 23.75 cents higher. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 27.9 million bushels of corn to China.

U.S. corn exports, for the week ending April 6 were 31.7 million bushels, down from the previous week's 43.2 million bushels, well below last year's same-week exports of 58.1 million bushels and were below the roughly 41.9 million bushels per week that will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.850 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 794 million bushels are down 37% from last year's 1.26 billion, while USDA is currently estimating 2022-2023 exports to be down 25% on the year.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report; U.S. corn planting moved to 3% complete versus 5% expected, 2% last week, 2% last year and 2% average.

Texas is 61% planted while Missouri is 7% done, Kansas is 6% complete and Illinois is 1% done. Oats are 28% planted vs 29% average, sorghum 13% planted vs 15% average and barley 1% planted vs 8% average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production for the week ending April 7 averaged 959,000 barrels per day versus 1.003 million barrels per day the prior week and 995,000 barrels per day last year.

This was the largest weekly decline in the last 14 weeks. U.S. ethanol inventories were 25.1 million bushels, unchanged from last week but up from 24.8 million bushels last year. U.S. ethanol stocks moved back to the second highest on record status for early April, only below 2020's 1.154 billion bushels.

In the monthly supply/demand report; U.S. corn stocks were unchanged at 1.342 billion bushels versus estimates of 1.319 billion bushels. Balance sheets contained minimal changes with the USDA cutting U.S. corn imports by 10 million bushels and raising feed/seed/residual by 10 million bushels.

World ending stocks of corn came in at 295.4 million metric tons versus estimates of 295 metric tons but was lower than last month’s 296.5 million metric tons. Brazil's corn crop was unchanged at 125 million metric tons versus estimates of 126 million metric tons while Argentina's corn crop was pegged at 37 million metric tons, down 3 million metric tons from last month.

Strategy and outlook

If you have sold cash product through the winter months, it is time to step in and re-own those sales with futures and options contracts.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 5.5 cents higher. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week were 24.6 million bushels, up from the previous week's 18.5 million bushels, but below last year's same-week exports of 30.2 million bushels.

Shipments for now remain above the "needed" pace, having averaged 25.6 million bushels per week over the last four weeks, versus 25.3 million per week during the same period last year and the roughly 11.4 million per week average we estimate will be needed through the end of August to reach the USDA's 2.015 billion bushel export projection.

Cumulative export inspections of 1.695 billion bushels are up 2.4% from last year's 1.655 billion, but declining relatively speaking, versus USDA estimating 2022-203 exports to be down 6.6% on the year.

In the monthly supply/demand report, U.S. soybean stocks were 210 million bushels, unchanged from last month and above estimates of 198 million bushels. The USDA made no changes to the U.S. soybean balance sheets while world soybean stocks came in at 100.3 million metric tons versus estimates of 98.7 million metric tons and last month’s 100 million metric tons.

Brazil's soybean crop was raised 1 million metric tons to 154 million metric tons versus. estimates of 153.5 million metric tons while USDA lowered Argentine soybean production to 27 million metric tons, down 6 million metric tons from last month and below the estimate of 29.3 million metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Now is the time of year to re-own previous cash sales for a rally into our summer growing season.

Wheat

For the week, Chicago wheat closed 9.5 cents higher; Kansas City wheat closed 13.5 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 4.25 cents higher. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were 12.3 million bushels, up from the previous week's 6.2 million bushels, while being below year ago same-week exports but exactly meeting the roughly 12.2 million bushels per week that wheat exports will need to average over the final eight weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year in order to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection.

Over the last four weeks, wheat exports averaged 11.8 million bushels per week. Cumulative export inspections of 632 million bushels are down 2.5% from last year's 648 million, comparable to the USDA's annual export target reflecting an expected 3.1% decline from last year.

In the weekly crop progress report, U.S. winter wheat conditions dropped 1% to 27% good/excellent versus 28% expected, 28% last week and 32% last year. This year's crop is tied for the worst rating in history going back to 1996. Kansas wheat lost 3% to 13% good/excellent, Oklahoma is down 6% to 20%, Texas lost 1% to 17%, Nebraska rose 1% to 23%, South Dakota gained 6% to 29% and Missouri is rated 73%.

Spring wheat seeding is only 1% complete versus 2% expected, 6% last year and 4% average. Washington state is 11% done and Idaho is 2% done, the only states with any progress.

In the monthly supply/demand report; U.S. wheat stocks were increased by 30 million bushels to 598 million bushels versus estimates of 574 million bushels.

USDA cut U.S. wheat feed usage by 25 million bushels to 55 million bushels. They cut U.S. corn imports by 10 million bushels and raised feed/seed/residual by 10 million bushels.

USDA increased hard red winter use by 11 million bushels and lowered stock by the same amount. USDA increased soft red winter use by 15 million bushels and lowered stocks by 14 million bushels as well as lowered hard red spring use by 31 and increased stocks by 31 million bushels. USDA also lowered U.S. white wheat usage by 20 million bushels and increased stocks by 21 million bushels. Durum stocks were increased by 4 million bushels. World wheat stocks came in at 265.1 million metric tons, below estimates of 266.9 million metric tons and down from last month of 267.2 million metric tons. .

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

Live and feeder cattle

Last week, live cattle closed 42 cents higher while feeder cattle closed $2.65 higher.

Active volumes traded in the north at $180 to $185 live with the bulk at $182 and was mainly $290 dressed. This is mostly $5 to $7 higher cash and $10 higher dressed than last week. Moderate trade occurred in the south at mostly $175 live, which is $5 firmer than last week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,219 head offered for sale and 146 head sold at $176.50

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were 2 pounds heavier compared to last week at 898 pounds, which is 14 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has beef sales for 2023 were only 8,700 metric tons with shipments of 15,900 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $1.30 lower.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending April 8 has weights at 287.4 pounds versus 287.1 pounds last week and 288.9 last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2023 were 27,100 metric tons with shipments of 37,000 metric tons were a marketing year high.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.