COVID and more

If you recall, and most do, it was early March 2020 that this region truly realized that Covid was not a mysterious virus, found pretty much on the East or West Coast and in foreign countries. Certainly, nothing to concern a person living in “fly over country.” Boy did that change and almost overnight.

We went from a packed house at the Premier Center for the USD/SDSU women’s championship game on Tuesday, March 7th, to totally revamping the South Dakota High School Girl’s- basketball tournament three days later.

Our state, like most others, went through some very, very difficult times, with overflowing hospital intensive care units to battle royals at city council meetings over masking and a lock down of thousands of healthy, active residents of senior living centers. Add to that a never- ending genetic change in the virus, well, lots of memories to say the least. Please understand that this is in no way intended to criticize the powers that be, especially in healthcare. All were doing their best with the information that was available

Underlying all of that, however, was a growing pile of better news in the form of vaccines, medications and the growth of a post- infection induced immunity. Very simply, we are in a better place but it’s still hanging around and the second week of September, managed to find it’s way into the little house on South Sixth Avenue.

This old cattle guy was the first to fall victim and it took me a day or two to admit that my discomforts were, in fact, the result of Covid. I suspect a part of that was the realization that a positive result from our collection of home tests would result in a period of “quarantine.”

Although I balked for a bit at the test, I did remain confined, just in case, and following the obligatory swab and a few minutes wait, sure enough, there appeared the two little lines.

We immediately went into isolation mode. Separate bedrooms, bathrooms and the evening television ritual. Masks, hand sanitizer and distancing made little difference because about three days after my positive results, my spouse became a Covid case.

The symptoms were relatively modest, much like a light flu or bad cold with the problem being the follow up. I suspect age has something to do with it, but both of the Woster’s are still, shall we say, draggy and it’s been a couple of weeks. I apologize to everyone, who is dealing with a truly serious health condition because this version of the virus is a long, long ways from that.

I am convinced that our access to and utilization of the vaccines and boosters made a difference, but that’s just me.

I use this rather lengthy discussion to lead me into another topic and that is day time news broadcasts, politics and the election season.

I am not a person who is emotionally impacted by politics and in particular, the many individuals on the various radio and television outlets, whether they lean left or right. I have no involvement in social media. First of all, I don’t know how and just as importantly, there are more than a few ways to ruin one’s day without accessing Facebook or Twitter, to name a couple.

However, ten days of in-house confinement left little else to do and there are only so many episodes of Gunsmoke or Law and Order, leaving the 24- hour news cycle, in which the anchors change every couple of hours, and rehash/regurgitate everything from the previous on- air crew.

Although this is not a realistic comparison, for 13 years, once each week, I did a live half-hour broadcast on KELO simply entitled, Saturday Noon with Woster. Original, huh?!

It was a program designed to have fun with a bit of news and weather and folks, to keep that simple show relatively interesting was often times a chore. I can’t imagine what goes into 3 hours a day, five days each week for those responsible for the daily news broadcasts.

What really jumped out me is what appears to be a less than subtle bias on display, especially by the “anchors” of those programs. For that matter, it seems that in some of the networks, personal opinion could even be found in the reporters, who are responsible for actually putting a story together for those behind the anchor desk. Changing times, I guess.

On a totally different topic, I want to extend a big way to go to the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, for its ongoing efforts to encourage folks to enjoy Beef. I was particularly impressed with the involvement and promotion on the part of the Council at this year’s Sanford International Golf Tournament. I’m not a golfer but this is a big deal across the country and the many activities involving the Council were masterful.