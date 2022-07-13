Farmers dodged hail, got rain in east central South Dakota

Howdy.
I hope this article finds you well. It has been a sporty couple weeks in the area trying to catch some rain while trying to dodge the hail. So far, the hail has missed us, and we have gotten a few showers.
We are certainly not wet, but we are holding our own. I have seen some real bad strips of hail in my travels for work.
It is unfortunate this time of year because it is too late to replant in most cases, but it doesn’t feel right giving up either. I empathized with those folks and hope that they make the best of a tough situation.
Things around the farm have been calm as of late. I finished up the soybean spraying around the fourth of July.
The beans are sure looking good, fingers crossed that we get a few timely August rains. Looking good in early July is great, but beans are made in August.
The oat crop is getting close to harvest, will probably start in the next 10 days. We purchased a new (to us) swather this spring and were able to take it out this afternoon and give it a test run. It appeared that it is going to work just fine. The oats are standing well, which will help with a smooth harvest.
The first cutting of hay is all done. It was much better then last year. Around my house last year I think I bailed 18 bales, this year it is closer to 23.
As far as percentages go that is a good jump. The pastures around the area are still hanging in there, I suspect after the upcoming weather that is forecast, they will be showing some stress.
The corn looks nice around the area. Most of it is shoulder height, it will not be long, and it will be tasseled. I always like to see cooler, wetter weather around pollination.
We will see what it looks like when the time comes.
Hopefully this week we will run a couple of our female alpacas to another farm to get bred. The gestation of an alpaca is just shy of 12 months.
This will get us well into warm days next year when they have their babies. Until next time, I hope you dodge the hail and get the rain. Take care!
Rob Lee raises corn, soybean, oats and black Angus cattle in Kingsbury County, South Dakota. He’s also a crop adjuster and serves on the conservation board.