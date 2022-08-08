Goat yoga gives meaning to farm flexibility

My friend Anita decided we should try goat yoga after a kayaking trip to Split Rock Creek.

I have had minor yoga experience over the years, dabbling in class a couple of times but mostly at home on the video game console.

Goats, I discovered, are less judgmental than the Wii Fit avatar, who announces frequently that I’m wobbly.

Goat yoga has been around in the U.S. for about six years, attractive to people who want to experience fitness up close with farm animals, away from city bustle. It is a new event this summer on Matt and Beth Jensen’s hobby farm near Garretson, South Dakota.

The hour-long class is a bring-your-own-mat-and-ten-dollars affair. The difference between it and regular yoga is that while humans stretch and pose, animals mill about and sometimes climb on them.

Occasionally, the goats chew the yoga mats and mistake the cash for salad.

Beth Jensen is a family physician affiliated with Sanford Health and the director of the South Dakota Physician Well-Being Program. Matt Jensen is CEO of Vance Thompson Vision and owns a marketing company. They and their three daughters enjoy sharing country life at their farm, Glean for Good. For example, they recently hosted Boys and Girls Club youngsters who climbed, ran, played with animals, and then harvested and helped prepare a meal.

“If they went (somewhere) to lunch and were told they were going to have chicken curry with lime leaves, weird-colored tomatoes, and boiled duck eggs, they would be hesitant,” she said. “But they made it, ate it, and there was nothing left.

“It’s a joy to open their eyes. I love inviting people out here to enjoy the experience.”

Meanwhile Clark Highby, who does construction work, and his wife Nikki, who teaches first grade in Sioux Falls, had recently become certified yoga instructors. They are building a business called Bee Fit, named after their beekeeping hobby. Looking to gauge interest before committing to buying and outfitting a yoga studio, the couple posted a question on a Garretson social media site, looking for a place with goats that would be willing to host classes.

The Jensens, who live four miles south of the Highbys, responded enthusiastically - and so did the community. The night I visited, 40 people spread their mats in an enclosure made of fenceposts and netting, giggling while miniature kids leapt on their backs and mature does nibbled on their shoes.

The humans got a genuine workout, too: Clark Highby led the class in typical yoga moves and added a farm flair with “cow,” “tractor pulling a hay baler” and “billy goat” poses.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘my abs hurt so much’ from laughing” while interacting with the goats, Nikki Highby said. “That’s a workout, too. You burn calories and use muscles when you are laughing.”

As many as 80 people have joined the class on a given evening, their prior experience running the gamut from none to advanced, and their ages from 6 to 80, Nikki Highby said.

What it takes

Say you wanted to host goat yoga at your farm. What would you need?

Goats: The Jensen’s goats are pygmy and dwarf mixes, among them Nigerian dwarves. The animals did not require training for goat yoga - they are friendly, playful creatures who naturally like to interact with people. The nimble young goats jump on people without harm; the mature females amble about, looking for friendly pats and snacks.

Certified instructors: The Highbys each have 200 hours of yoga instructor training. “As instructors, we are able to adapt and help people who have special needs,” Nikki Highby said. “I don’t care how big or small you are; just because people are thin does not mean they are healthy or flexible, and for bigger people, being big doesn’t mean they can’t do it. Yoga is adapted to every single body - and the big thing is not to compare.”

Permission and insurance: Check your county’s ordinances for special use permits or business licenses. Investigate insurance and get professional advice about liability waivers.

Help: Matt Jensen directs parking; the Jensens’ daughters and the Highbys’ relatives pitch in with herding goats, collecting payment, and managing paperwork.

Resourcefulness: Glean for Good is home not only to goats but also sheep, chickens, ducks, pigs, miniature donkeys and one miniature Angus bull calf. The animals’ food comes from gleaning lunch waste from Sioux Falls Christian Schools. The night I visited, I asked if the goats could have the carrot sticks left over from my picnic supper.

“They are already used to human food,” Jensen said. “I love the idea of looking at food waste in a different way.”

Even the fence around the yoga class was gleaned. After a windstorm, Jensen asked on social media for netting from destroyed trampolines, and the donations came in.

“Our farm’s motto is ‘Those with abundance have no extra, and those with little have enough.’” Jensen said. She frequently invites gleaning parties to help themselves to the garden harvest, and she is an avid fan of buy-nothing networks.

Nikki Highby uses her yoga skills in the classroom, leading her pupils in poses to perk them up when they’re tired and calm them down when they are fidgety.

Goat yoga is part of an agro-tourism trend that is likely here to stay, Jensen said.

“Interacting with animals creates a sense of well-being that farmers take for granted,” she said. “I definitely see my farm in a different light when I invite people in.”