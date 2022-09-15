Is the rain too little, too late?

Will Jones got a full inch of rain, the largest rainfall of the season.
However, it’s still been hot, so Jones wonders if it might be too little, too late.
His soybeans already have a little yellow tinge, he said, which he feels is much too early.
“It’s hard not to be negative,” he said.
However, his plants have pods all the way up to the top, which he said is a good sign despite it being dry. The pods have a decent showing of beans in them. He said his neighbor’s pods appeared empty, though it had been a few days earlier, so he hoped they’d maybe ended up putting some on.
Jones does commercial spraying, which has kept him busy all summer. Last week he was foliar feeding in a field next to a chopper. He said he was still trying to get a little bit more out of his corn.
Jones said he’d covered 28,500 this summer, which he said is about 7,000 acres more than usual.
He said he’s covered some fields on more than one occasion, including a pass after the corn was already dented.
His spraying has delayed some of his own work, so he’s still putting up hay.
Jones’ calves are still out grazing in the sunflower patch near the highway, though it’s getting close to being fully grazed, so he put out some feed for the calves.
People are also reading…
He said he had good attendance at the feeder. He said he plans to plant rye there soon. After he cuts that next spring, he plans to grow sunflowers again.
This should make all the people on the highway who stop to take pictures of them happy, he said. Plus, the finances work in his favor.
Jones estimated that grazing his calves on the four acres of sunflowers for three weeks at $1.50 per head per day averaged him about a $900 per acre revenue.
“People can stop and take pictures all they want,” he laughed.
Along with getting his combine and heads ready for harvest, Jones has also taken on a new project on his farm.
He owns a early ‘90s Ford L8000, a straight truck with a grain box on it that he’s converting into a semi.
“It’s not really relevant anymore,” he said.
The truck is only about 250 horsepower, so it’s not going to do any magic tricks, but he said it should be able to follow a tractor and haul load the three miles to town.
Jones said he was offered $3,000 dollars for it, but felt it was worth more, so decided to convert it.
Next spring it'll be used as the straight truck water tank, which will come in handy if they need water and the sprayer is being used elsewhere.
Jones said the family is settling in nicely with new baby Alice, who is even helping them out by sleeping for a few hours at a time.