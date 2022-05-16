As we sit here writing this, we are getting moisture today.
In fact, it seems like it hasn’t stopped raining for a while. Just in the past month, we have eclipsed the total rainfall amount from 2021.
As my Grandma put it, it is beginning to look like we have lakefront properties with the puddles of water in front of our homes!
Planting conditions are looking much more promising than 30 days ago, and our pasture conditions have improved to the point we feel we can stock at normal rates this year.
We are 85% done and have a week to go yet on our second cycle for calving; this week has seen 2 prolapses, a couple really hard pulls, a hysterectomy, and a set of twins. It has certainly been a challenge with the weather, but we are super thankful for the moisture.
Additional positivity comes from the simple thought that there are just under 50 to go. We have had a pretty good season thus far, with death losses being slightly under normal, and our heifers have turned out to have good maternal traits.
Our girls Mila and Lena have loved being a part of the calving process, especially when they are able to give the new babies love and pets. Our littlest Lena leaves with Garrett every morning to feed, and it has become a staple of her morning routine.
After chores, we head to the grandparents for coffee (and whatever sweet treat is awaiting us from Grandma’s oven). Having our girls be a part of our operation as they continue to grow is of huge importance for us. We want to give them every opportunity they seek to be curious and learn, hoping they choose to be involved for many years to come.
As we move further into spring, we are looking forward to warmer temperatures. We will begin planting corn and soybeans as soon as the weather allows. Input prices continue to go up, much to the chagrin of folks.
Certainly having the futures board higher makes you want to feel better.
This summer will be a busy one for us as we are expecting our third child in August. With much to get done on the farm from planting, baling hay, cattle, etc., we are excited for what is to come here in 2022.